Michigan Football Week 12 Injury report: Updates on Danny Hughes, CJ Stokes and more

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 10-0 start and are coming off a big win over Penn State. Michigan will go on the road to play Maryland on Saturday at noon ET before hosting Ohio State which will determine who wins the Big Ten.

Although we are 10 games into the college football season for Michigan, the Wolverines are relatively healthy. However, their coach Jim Harbaugh is suspended for the final two games of the season. Let's take a look at the injury status of their players ahead of Week 11.

Michigan Wolverines Week 12 injury report

The Michigan Wolverines currently have five players on the injury report, including running backs Danny Hughes and CJ Stokes.

Danny Hughes' injury update

Hughes is currently questionable to play on Saturday against Maryland. The running back has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury. He has only appeared in two games this season, rushing for six yards on one attempt.

CJ Stokes' injury update

Michigan running back CJ Stokes is out indefinitely and likely done for the season. He appeared in two games this season but hasn't played since Sept. 9 when he suffered an injury.

Davis Warren's injury update

Third-string quarterback Davis Warren is questionable to play on Saturday for the Michigan Wolverines against Maryland. He hasn't seen game action since Sept. 30, the game against Nebraska, when he went 0-for-2. But, he hasn't been suited up for the past two games.

Karmello English's injury update

English has been held out of the last three games and is listed as questionable. The wide receiver has caught one pass for four yards this season and hasn't seen game action since Oct. 14 against Indiana when he caught the lone pass.

Logan Forbes' injury update

Michigan wide receiver Logan Forbes remains out due to personal reasons and is away from the team.