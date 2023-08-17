Michigan Wolverines' 59-year-old coach Jim Harbaugh won the Big Ten title last season against the Purdue Boilermakers, becoming back-to-back conference champions since the 90s.

Currently, he is under investigation for his alleged involvement in the recruitment malpractice by Michigan. Harbaugh has not commented on the NCAA investigations in any of his public appearances. Initial reports suggested that he had been suspended for the first four games of the 2023 season. But the NCAA rejected the claims and also made an official statement on the same.

Amidst this controversy, Harbaugh came forward to talk about how his wife is keeping him engaged in household work. As he talked about his team and the focus of his players in the pre-season camp, he also opened up about being kept in check by his wife.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jim Harbaugh says his wife makes him do home chores

The 59-year-old Michigan Wolverines coach may perhaps win the Big Ten for the third consecutive season and move on to the College Football Playoffs. During a press meet, Jim Harbaugh talked about how his wife, Sarah Harbaugh, keeps him in check:

Expand Tweet

"My wife asks me to do things, you know, during these days, during these weeks; and, I am really trying my best. But, I mean it's, I am really locked in on this football team."

NCAA vice president Derrick Crawford spoke out about the seriousness of the situation. He pointed out that Jim Harbaugh was not just involved in a minor incident. If recruitment malpractices are found to have taken place, then they will hurt the sentiment of the whole recruitment process in college football. Crawford stated:

"The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities, not a cheeseburger."

How are things looking for Harbaugh and the team in 2023?

During the pre-camp press meet, Jim was asked how he managed to keep his focus despite the allegations. Harbaugh praised his players for giving him the strength:

"It's got to come from the players, right? From any individual. I've tried to make guys love football, have enthusiasm, and attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Make them love football, everything in my power, I've come to the realization that it's got to come from the individual, no matter how hard you try."

He also explained NFL scouts and general managers' presence in Michigan. Harbaugh said one visitor described the ambience of the place as "virbant," as the team gears up for another season of football.

Expand Tweet