Jim Harbaugh graced the media with his presence after his long-held silence for the first time. The conversation was concise and on-point, but the expectations were for him to address the NCAA investigation since the matter has officially gone public now.

However, since the last month, Jim Harbaugh has kept his replies straight for two days after the reports surfaced. The conversation with Harbaugh at Indianapolis last month, helped make revelations regarding his suspension for the first four games.

NCAA Investigation controversy around Jim Harbaugh's Violations

Michigan Football Program Violations by Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh stuck to the classic, "I cannot (respond)," when being interrogated about his involvement in the Michigan Football recruiting violations.

He remains suspended for at least the first four games of the upcoming 2023 season. Reportedly, the deal pointing at the suspension, as a punishment ,is off, and the matter is set to go through the normal hearing course.

Jim Harbaugh has been soiled in the NCAA investigation that is meant to point out malpractices during the recruiting program. Harbaugh was allegedly in violation of the rules and delivered misleading statements to the investigators, thus hampering the case.

Derrick Crawford, NCAA Vice President came forward to assert the NCAA's stand since the deal will not be held together on their end. He said,

"The COI may also reject an (negotiated resolution) if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues."

Dispelling Rumors: NCAA VP Speaks Out to Clarify Allegations

The NCAA Vice President tweeted about the violations, clarifying them for the football community. He made it clear that the rumors were in fact incorrect, as the case was not about a minor incident but a serious one.

"The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger," he said.

The violations appear serious since they not only include hampering the sanctity of recruitment throughout the NCAA program but also Jim Harbaugh hurting the case by misleading. His absolute silence on the matter has in fact set a suspicious tone, especially among the fans.