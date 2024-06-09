New Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore appointed Kirk Campbell to become his offensive coordinator as his staff starts to take shape. Campbell will take over the offensive coordinator job after being the quarterbacks coach and nurturing J.J. McCarthy who led the team to the national championship win.

While speaking to the media at the satellite camp at Wayne State, the new Michigan coach shared a hilarious story about Campbell that occurred after the Wolverines won the national championship under former coach Jim Harbaugh.

“He [Campbell] works his tail off. After we won the national championship, Kirk Campbell was in there yelling at the screen the day after because somebody’s route depth wasn’t right. I said, ‘Kirk – go home. We just won the natty.’ But that’s the type of guy you want,” Moore said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kirk Campbell has Sherrone Moore's trust

Kirk Campbell has been with Sherrone Moore as they've both moved up the ranks in former coach Jim Harbaugh's staff, and the new coach showed his trust in him by elevating him to the offensive coordinator's job.

Campbell joined the Wolverines in 2022 as an offensive analyst after serving as the offensive coordinator for Old Dominion in 2021. He was also an offensive analyst at Penn State for three years.

Campbell served as an interim offensive coordinator at the start of last season as both Harbaugh and Moore served self-imposed bans for NCAA recruitment infractions during the COVID-19 dead period.

Speaking to the press in May, Moore highlighted the relationship he shares with Campbell and the trust that he has in the Wolverines' new offensive coordinator.

“The past two years calling plays, Kirk was obviously right there with me as an analyst my first year, my second year as a quarterbacks coach,” Moore said. “At least in my mind, he thinks like me. He’s very creative, extremely knowledgeable about the game, run and pass. So, he’s a guy I feel I can trust to run that offense and run the staff … be the head coach of the offense."

Campbell has much work to do and will have to help Moore rebuild the national championship-winning offense after losing top contributors McCarthy and Blake Corum to the NFL.

Sherrone Moore has surrounded himself with people he trusts and shares history with as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of a legend with the reigning national champions as a first-year coach.