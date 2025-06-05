Michigan insider shuts down reports of self-imposed reduction in official visits ahead of Sherrone Moore's June hearing 

Coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines have not had the offseason they hoped for but it has nothing to do with spring practice, recruiting or transfers. The team has been under fire as the fallout from the 2023 advanced scouting scandal continues to play out.

Ad

Moore received a two-game ban from Michigan this coming season for his role in the scandal. He will serve those games in Week 3 and Week 4 this coming season. During that time, he will not be permitted to participate in any team activities. However, that is not the end of the scandal.

According to Yahoo reporter Pat Forde, the Wolverines have a hearing with the Committee of Infractions on Friday and Saturday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pat Forde @ByPatForde Committee on Infractions hearing for Michigan set for June 6-7, per sources. They should definitely put that on pay-per-view. https://x.com/ByPatForde/status/1919387383348249030

Ad

In the lead-up to the hearing, there was speculation from some fans and media members that there was a self-imposed official visit reduction by the Wolverines. However, this was shut down by Michigan insider Sam Webb on Thursday morning.

Sam Webb @SamWebb77 Any report of a self-imposed official visit reduction by Michigan was/is false. Only self-imposed restriction was recent shutdown with coaches off the road to close out the “burger-gate” penalty. UM hasn't cut officials, and hasn't declined extending invitations to any prospects pursuant to this made-up restriction. https://x.com/SamWebb77/status/1930608818183967140

Ad

According to a report from Yahoo Sports in early May, the Michigan Wolverines are not expected to face a postseason ban of any length. Nor are they expected to be docked any wins in the coming season. However, it remains to be seen if the Wolverines will suffer any further punishment beyond what Michigan imposed upon itself.

The hearing will determine if Michigan's self-imposed two-game ban for Sherrone Morre will stand. The NCAA has the option to either uphold the ban, reduce it or impose further penalties. Penalties could be administered to Moore or the Michigan Wolverines football program directly.

Ad

Sherrone Moore's job status heading into the 2025 college football season

Heading into the 2025 season, the Michigan Wolverines have not issued a statement indicating whether Sherrone Moore's job is on the line. In his first season leading the Wolverines after the departure of Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines struggled throughout the season.

After winning the national championship in 2023, the Wolverines failed to qualify for the college football playoff, despite the new 12-team format. As a result, there is a chance that if the Wolverines struggle again, they could look to make changes for the 2026 season.

There is also the possibility that the result of the hearing this weekend could result in further punishment for Sherrone Moore. If he is found to have been more involved in the scandal than was initially believed, the team could be forced to find a new coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More