"Michigan may stink": Dave Portnoy goes scorched earth on Sherrone Moore's team after crushing 24-13 loss to Brent Venables' Oklahoma

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 07, 2025 05:06 GMT
The Michigan Wolverines suffered a crushing 24-13 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. This was Sherrone Moore's first loss of the year after their season-opening victory against the New Mexico Lobos last week.

After the game, Barstool Sports' owner Dave Portnoy shared his thoughts on the Wolverines' underwhelming performance. He shared a video on X and accompanied it with a caption that criticized Sherrone Moore's team.

"It's only game 2 of the season but as it stands right at this precise moment in time Michigan may stink," Portnoy wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

In the video, Portnoy spoke about how freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood failed to deliver against the Oklahoma Sooners.

"Recapping the Oklahoma vs Michigan, congrats Oklahoma," Portnoy said. "(John) Mateer a really good quarterback. Infuriating game really to watch. Michigan, you know, clearly Underwood's a freshman who's 18. I was expecting the moon. I didn't get the moon.
"I didn't get really anything. And I guess the theory is we're just gonna protect this kid. And maybe bring him around towards the end of the year or next year he'll be ready. But whatever the gameplan was that they went into Norman with today, that was not a gameplan to win a football game. ... Michigan got dominated."
Bryce Underwood completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards and no touchdowns. The only time the Wolverines scored was thanks to a rushing touchdown by Justice Haynes and two field goals by Dominic Zvada.

Sherrone Moore shares his thoughts on Michigan's performance during their loss to Oklahoma

In the post-game press conference, Sherrone Moore addressed his first loss of the season.

He started by praising the team's defense, but also highlighted how the offense could have been more effective. Moore also talked about Bryce Underwood's first road game for the team.

"I thought on defense, the adjustments in the second half were really good," Moore said as per On3. "We've got to tackle better on defense. ... Offensively, some over execution. When you play offensive football, one person misses here, one person misses here, you have an unexepected play. So, we've got to get better at that.
"As far as handling the crowd noise, atmosphere, all that, he (Underwood) handled it fine," Moore added. "It was just the execution. And that's everybody. Not just him. I think everybody wants to put the pressure on him, but we've all got our jobs to do."

The Wolverines next take on the Chippewas on Sept.13 at Ann Arbor. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at noon ET.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
