Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy validates 5X NBA champ Kobe Bryant's wise words on ripping hearts out - “Couldn’t have said it better bean”

J.J. McCarthy, who led the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship last month is preparing for the NFL draft, with the hope of becoming a first-round pick.

Playing college football is becoming more like professional football. But, even in this changing landscape, one thing is certain: the need to balance what happens on the field with your personal life.

The late Kobe Byrant spoke about the need for balance, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“You have to make sure that you balance your life out … And then on the basketball court just rip hearts out."

McCarthy recently validated this quote in an Instagram post:

“Couldn't have said it better bean.”

J.J McCarthy's Instagram post

To return to the Kobe Byrant quote endorsed by McCarthy, the mediation allows him to remain balanced and ready to give it all on the football field. He started this practice during high school, when he experienced depression, and has continued it ever since, making it part of not only his pregame routine but his morning routine.

McCarthy told Fortune Well of the positive effect that his meditation has on him:

“I meditate before the game just to really get my mindset into that calmness, that emptiness where I can allow things to happen and I can react from a higher perspective instead of reacting out of just straight impulse,”

McCarthy has led the Wolverines to two consecutive college football playoffs and, in his final year, an undefeated national championship.

Also Read: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy reacts to words of wisdom from $200,000,000 worth Aaron Rodgers - “Goat Human”

Where could J.J. McCarthy go in the NFL draft?

McCarthy's college days are over, and he will be bringing his talents and routine to the NFL.

This year's quarterback class is exceptionally good, with the likes of Caleb Williams, Jaylen Daniels, and Drake Maye part of the 2024 NFL draft. McCarthy's chances of becoming a top choice decrease as a result of this.

The Draft Network and NFL Draft Buzz rank McCarthy as the 6th-best quarterback in the class and predict him to be at best a second-round pick.

He may be drafted by a team that does not need a quarterback immediately but will need a younger player to replace their current QB in the coming years.

This means that McCarthy could find himself going to the Denver Broncos (to replace Russell Wilson), the Los Angeles Rams (to replace Matthew Stafford), or even the Atlanta Falcons, to be used if Desmond Ridder struggles.

Also Read: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy gets ranked higher than top 2024 NFL draft prospects Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.