Michigan's dominance rejuvenates Jim Harbaugh's son James Harbaugh who posted a meme summary after spectacular win against Maryland [WATCH]

The suspension of Jim Harbaugh did not affect the Michigan Wolverines as they continue to assert their dominance. The Wolverines took on Maryland in Week 12 on Saturday without Harbaugh on the sideline and registered a spectacular win to extend their unbeaten run.

The win rejuvenated Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, who took to social media to react to the performance in a creative way. He posted a meme summary of the win using a robbery skit.

Here is the video that James Harbaugh shared after Michigan downed Maryland.

Credit: James Harbaugh IG

The Michigan Wolverines were recently hit by the suspension of their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, in the sign-stealing scandal. The Big Ten handed him a three-game suspension that would run till the end of the regular season.

It was revealed last month that a Wolverines staffer, Connor Stallions, paid people to attend the games of the future Michigan opponents and film their sidelines to figure out the signs that the teams used during their games. Stallions resigned a few days after being suspended with pay, and the Wolverines also let go of their linebacker coach Chris Partridge. While the program initially fought Harbaugh's suspension, it eventually accepted the three-game ban.

Michigan down Maryland without Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came into Week 12 undefeated and on the heels of Big Ten East leaders Ohio State. And they dominated the game right from the start. They did take off their foot from the gas pedal a bit in the second half, but the damage was already done. The Wolverines beat the Maryland Terrapins 31-24 in the end.

Quarterback JJ McCarthy had a lukewarm game, throwing for 141 yards without a touchdown and one pick. He lost seven yards in his two rushing attempts. But RB Blake Corum made it up with 94 yards of rushing and two touchdowns. It was enough for the Wolverines to get past the Terrapins and jump above the Buckeyes on the table.

Michigan will take on Ohio State in their last game of the regular season next week, also their last without Jim Harbaugh. It is effectively the Big Ten East Championship game, as the winner will progress to the Conference championship game to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game promises to be a mouthwatering clash between the two undefeated teams in their division and the conference.