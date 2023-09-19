The Michigan State Spartans have taken action after activist Brenda Tracy accused Mel Tucker of a sexual harassment allegation. This emerged after Tracy filed a complaint last year against Tucker, accusing him of making lewd remarks during a phone call.

Just a few days ago, Michigan State announced that they are suspending Tucker per the information gathered following the launch of an investigation. Now, MSU AD Allan Haller has stated in a news release that the program is looking to fire Mel Tucker without providing compensation of any sort for his actions.

In the termination notice, it's been stated that Tucker made unwelcome sexual advances to Tracy and masturbated on a phone call. They added that it had brought a bad name to the college and put them in the negative limelight.

"As outlined above, your admitted actions have decidedly brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule on the univeristy. Given your admitted actions, the University may terminate the Agreement under the Early Termination Provision as you have brought 'public disrespect, contempt, or ridicule upon the Univeristy", a part of the notice stated.

In the news release by Michigan State on Monday, Haller also stated that Tucker has seven days to come up and provide a justifiable reason why the program should refrain from terminating his contract and firing him from the position of head coach.

After leading the Spartans to an 11-2 campaign in 2021, Tucker signed a 10-year $90 million extension with the program that was fully guaranteed. He is one of the highest-paid coaches in the world of college football.

Now, after the emergence of the complaint filed by Tracy, Tucker's coaching career might come to an unprecedented end. The official hearing of the case is set to take place in the first week of October.

Harlon Barnett replaces Mel Tucker as Michigan State's interim head coach

After the program decided to suspend Tucker, the former defensive coordinator of the Spartans, Harlon Barnett, was named as the team's interim coach. Barnett has been a part of MSU's coaching staff since 2007. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Florida State before returning with the Spartans in 2020.

Along with Barnett, former head coach of the Spartans, Mark Dantonio also returned as the assistant coach after announcing his retirement in 2020. Their first game in the absence of Tucker was against the Washington Huskies in Week 3, where they lost 7-41 at home.