"Mike Gundy was untouchable": Urban Meyer reveals Dabo Swinney's job security status after Clemson's disastrous 1-3 start

Three-time national champion Urban Meyer believes Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will remain as the Tigers' coach despite the team's 1-3 start this season.
Meyer was a guest on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Friday and was asked to comment on Swinney's job status after Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was fired as the Cowboys' coach after they lost to Tulsa on Sept. 19.
The former Florida and Ohio State coach remains optimistic that Swinney can still make Clemson relevant this season if the team starts winning games against ACC opponents.
"It's still early. I got a feeling they're going to find a way to run off a bunch of wins." Meyer said (Timestamp 10:54). "But you mentioned Mike Gundy as well. I put those guys in the same category because to me, Mike Gundy was untouchable. He is Oklahoma State, but Tulsa goes in there and beats him. All of a sudden, that guy becomes touchable. So, Dabo, that ship's not going to sink."
Meyer told Cowherd that Clemson will regain its stride in the coming games and could at least compete at the ACC championship by the season's end.
Read More: “This is just an utter failure”: Joel Klatt rips into Dabo Swinney as Clemson hits breaking point after Syracuse loss
Clemson's Dabo Swinney keeps the faith on big turnaround at season's end
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney keeps himself optimistic with the Tigers despite an unexpected start to the season. He pledges to stay with his coaching fundamentals and hopes that God will do the rest for his team.
“I really feel like God's at work with this team, and I'm excited about that,” Swinney said. “I know God never says ‘oops.’ I've lived that way since I was 16 years old — and a record doesn't make me flinch or doubt that now.”
Swinney's Tigers are on a bye week and will return to the turf on Oct. 4 against the Bill Belichick-coached North Carolina. The Clemson coach has high belief in his players to correct the past mistakes and work on a miraculous run down the stretch.
In a previous interview, Swinney took accountability for Clemson's bad start, but he noted the losses this season will teach the players how they'll learn from the bad moments they had and how they'll rise from the challenge.
Also Read: “Cade Klubnik competed his bu*t off”: Dabo Swinney opens up on if Clemson considered benching QB during disastrous loss vs. Fran Brown's Syracuse
Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.