“Cade Klubnik competed his bu*t off”: Dabo Swinney opens up on if Clemson considered benching QB during disastrous loss vs. Fran Brown's Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed he didn't consider benching quarterback Cade Klubnik for redshirt sophomore Christopher Vizzina during the team's disastrous 34-21 loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

Ad

Swinney addressed the situation on Monday, insisting that Klubnik did a great job in calling the plays for the Tigers, but their comeback fell short as they were behind 20 going into the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t. I thought Cade competed his bu*t off,” Swinney said. “And, you know, he certainly missed a couple plays, but he made some good ones too. Made a lot of good ones. I thought he was good in the first half. Just couldn’t really get the ball and … no, I did not. We did not think about that.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Klubnik actually played well for Clemson, completing 37 of 60 passes for 363 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. But the Tigers' defense allowed 34 points in the first three quarters, making it hard for their offense to orchestrate a rally.

The quarterback only produced with one successful scoring drive — a nine-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Wesco Jr that reduced the deficit to 34-21 at the 9:00 mark.

Also Read: "He has no credibility now": Paul Finebaum gives stinging "advice" to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney after blowout loss vs. Syracuse

Ad

Dabo Swinney's Clemson in must-win situation to fight for ACC, CFP berths

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged the Tigers' current situation following their bad start in the 2025 season.

They are now forced to win all of their remaining games to have a chance of fighting for the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoffs.

Swinney remained optimistic that his team could string together victories to keep their hopes alive.

Ad

The veteran coach revealed that he considered facing weaker opponents on its 2025 season schedule to boost Clemson's record, but he went against it to test his team's competitive nature.

“They give you eight (more games) for a reason, but we’ve got no room for error,” Swinney said. “We’re uphill and the wind is at our face, for sure. Hey, we gotta go do it the hard way. Not going to be able to do it the easy way, but we’re not out. As long as we stay together and keep competing, anything can happen. The good news is, we’ve got a good team."

Ad

Clemson will have less than two weeks to recover from injuries and other body ailments their players suffered in the first four weeks. They'll be back in action on Oct. 4 against the Bill Belichick-coached North Carolina (2-2) at Kenan Stadium.

Read More: "He'll never make it in NFL": Cade Klubnik grilled by fans for giving excuses on Clemson's crushing 34-21 loss to Syracuse

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.