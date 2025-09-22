"He has no credibility now": Paul Finebaum gives stinging "advice" to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney after blowout loss vs. Syracuse

American sports personality Paul Finebaum offered Clemson coach Dabo Swinney stinging advice regarding his future after the Tigers absorbed a 34-21 loss to Syracuse Orange in an ACC clash on Saturday.

Ad

Finebaum appeared on "The Matt Barrie Show" on Sunday and urged the veteran mentor to step away from the sport and stop whining.

"My advice to Dabo, and I know he doesn’t like taking advice from people like me, is to get out of there,” Finebaum said. “Be quiet. Quit talking. Because, he has no credibility now with his fan base."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 55-year-old coach also went viral on Saturday after he was caught crying on the sidelines when the result was official. Finebaum believed Swinney is negatively trending on the Internet.

"He’s become a meme. He’s become, for a really good coach — and I do believe he’s a really good coach — he’s become somewhat of a laughing stock every time he opens his mouth," Finebaum said.

Ad

Preseason national title favorites Clemson fell to 1-3 for the first time under Swinney's tenure after the loss to Syracuse. It now forces the Tigers to win all their remaining games to breathe life into their fledgling college football playoff chances.

Also Read: "It's a shame," "He about to get fired": Dabo Swinney torched by fans for crying on sidelines after Clemson's upset loss vs. Syracuse

Paul Finebaum suggests Clemson coach Dabo Swinney try out for television as an analyst

American sports personality Paul Finebaum believes embattled Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is a brilliant mind for television if he steps out of coaching and tries out a new role as analyst.

Ad

The SEC Network host and sports analyst believes Swinney is smart and humorous for nationally-televised matches and TV networks would clamor to sign him up as an analyst if he applies for the job.

On the other hand, Finebaum also suggested that the veteran coach should consider another program to coach after the season.

"There will be a lot of openings, and when you introduce Dabo Swinney, it’s not that’s not a bad look," he said. "Jimbo Fisher has done pretty well leaning on one national championship. Dabo has a much better resume."

Ad

Clemson's performance this season is a 180-degree turn from what it did the previous year. Last year, the Tigers won the ACC Championship over SMU and now they are 0-2 in conference play.

Dabo Swinney's team couldn't convert on third downs against Syracuse, making only 3-of-13 attempts and was 1-of-5 on fourth-down conversions. Worse, the Tigers are 88th in the nation in average yardage at 365.6 yards per game.

Clemson will have a bye week before it plunges into action on Oct. 4 against the Bill Belichick-coached North Carolina (2-2) at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Read More: "He'll never make it in NFL": Cade Klubnik grilled by fans for giving excuses on Clemson's crushing 34-21 loss to Syracuse

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.