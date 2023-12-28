Minnesota QB Cole Kramer’s GF Katie Miller shares adorable snap of BF enjoying drinks after winning Quick Lane Bowl 2023

Cole Kramer’s girlfriend, Katie Miller, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the Minnesota Golden Gophers QB. In the photo, Kramer can be seen enjoying some drinks after winning the Quick Lane Bowl game with the team. Apparently, Kramer had started for the first time in his college football career.

The Golden Gophers took on the Bowling Green Falcons in the Quick Lane Bowl after an underwhelming regular season. Kramer replaced Athan Kaliakmanis in the starting lineup for the clash. Not to mention, the drinking scenes were quite natural after a resounding win for some silverware to end the year and a college football career.

Here is the snap that Minnesota Golden Gophers QB Cole Kramer's girlfriend Katie Miller shared of him enjoying drinks after the Quick Lane Bowl game win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credit: Katie Miller IG

Cramer has already decided to give up life as a football player and settle with Miller in Arizona. He is also preparing for his marriage with her, having proposed to her back in May. The QB also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for his lady love. He professed his love for Miller while also invoking God.

Miller works as a nurse, while Kramer will look for a sales job. He has a degree in business and marketing from the University of Minnesota. His girlfriend, who has also become a sort of influencer with more than 4,400 followers on Instagram, will also move with him to Arizona.

The QB got a shot at the starting job in the final game of his career. And he gave the Minnesota fans something to cheer about after a season of despair.

Cole Kramer rises to the occasion for Minnesota

Minnesota starting QB Athan Kaliakmanis led the team in the 2023 regular season. But he couldn't raise the team on the Big Ten West division table.

The Golden Gophers ended the season with a 6-7 overall record and finished last in their division. Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season, leaving Cole Kramer the obvious choice to start in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Kramer just completed six passes in 12 attempts but managed two passing touchdowns. He threw for just 26 passing yards and ran for 31 rushing yards. The QB also scored a rushing touchdown for the team as Minnesota defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 30-24 and won the silverware.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season