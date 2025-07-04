"Money over development": CFB fans react as 5-star OT Felix Ojo drops 4-word announcement ahead of major decision 

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo is one of the highest-rated players in the 2026 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 5-ranked player in next year's class. As a result, there is a lot of anticipation from fans to hear about which team he commits to.

On Thursday, Ojo posted on X, confirming that he plans to announce his commitment on Friday afternoon. He only needed four words to make the announcement.

"Tomorrow Is The Day," Ojo wrote.

Felix Ojo @FelixTheOL LINK Tomorrow Is The Day….

This post led to a big reaction from fans as they waited with anticipation for Ojo's announcement.

"Money over Development," one fan wrote.

"Threw away your nfl future for a few extra stacks now? Crazy lol," one fan commented.

"Didn’t even have Tech in this tweet. In it just for the money. Pass," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Everybody knows you're going to tech because they're giving you the bag, congrats," one fan wrote.

"Cmon man you aren’t actually going to go to Tech are you? Go where you’ll be developed man and that’s Texas!" one fan commented.

"Go Blue Beloved!!! We’re building something super special and you’d fit right in. Natty run loading! Go Blue!!!!" one fan added.

Felix Ojo says his top four teams are Texas, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State

While Felix Ojo did not announce the team he is committing to on Thursday, he did announce his top four contenders. The teams he is considering are Texas, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State. So, Ojo will be going to a powerhouse in the SEC or Big Ten.

Ojo has not given an indication about which team he is leaning toward committing to. However, Texas could have the edge. Ojo is from Mansfield, Texas, and as a result, committing to play for the Longhorns would allow him to play closer to home.

If Ojo commits to the Longhorns, he will be joining a 2026 recruiting class that is already looking strong. According to 247Sports, Steve Sarkisian's squad already has the No. 14-ranked recruiting class in the nation. Adding Felix Ojo, who is a top-five recruit in his class, will likely move the Longhorns into the top 10.

Ojo would be the thrid five-star recruit to commit to Texas in next year's class. He would join QB Dia Bell and athlete Jermaine Bishop as five-star recruits committed to the Longhorns.

