"Money seems to matter more than anything": $14M worth Lane Kiffin takes dig at NIL while addressing impact of draft

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin took a jab at NIL during Tuesday's news conference for spring training camp. He will enter his sixth season as coach with an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The coach will lead a new team in the 2025 season after several key players left Ole Miss in the offseason.

Kiffin shared that practices in the second week of spring training camp have gone well. He noted that the team signed players from the transfer portal, but they aren't as popular as last year's roster acquisitions.

Kiffin was also asked if the number of former Ole Miss players entering the 2025 NFL draft helps their chances of signing talent to join their program. He responded that it matters and took a dig at how influential NIL is in luring players to a team.

"I feel like everything that mattered before has been lessened a little bit because money seems to matter more than everything, but, yes, being able to say, you know, this many guys were drafted, and now in the portal world, this how many guys came from the portal, played a year and, you know, increased their draft value, I think is important," Kiffin said (Timestamp: 3:32).

One of Ole Miss's significant signings from the transfer portal in recent years was Jaxson Dart. He transferred to the Rebels in 2022 after one season with the USC Trojans. The quarterback led the team to a 29-10 record in his three years with the program.

Dart is among the talented quarterbacks who could be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Lane Kiffin's new key players from the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season

Lane Kiffin hopes his new players from the transfer portal can have a similar impact on the team as Jaxson Dart did.

The Rebels signed Pierce Clarkson, who transferred from the Louisville Cardinals. Clarkson aims to impress in training camp and be the team's new starting quarterback.

Ole Miss also signed five wide receivers to help improve their offense. One of the notable players who transferred was Harrison Wallace III. He left the Penn State Nittany Lions to play for the Rebels for his senior year. Last season, he had 46 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns.

They also signed wide receiver Traylon Ray, who played with the West Virginia Mountaineers for two seasons. Ray had 28 receptions for 426 yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore year.

Kiffin will continue spring training camp until April 12 to prepare his new team for the season opener against the Georgia State Panthers on Aug. 30.

