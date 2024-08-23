Montana State injury report: A look at players out after the 2024 fall camp ahead of Week 0

Montana State is set to open its 2024 college football season in Week 0 against New Mexico. The Bobcats go on the road to play the Lobos on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ahead of Week 0, the Bobcats enter the game relatively healthy, but they do have one key player injured.

Montana State injury report ahead of Week 0

The Bobcats have just one player on the injury report:

Julius Davis, RB

Montana State released its injury report on Monday, and Julius Davis is on it as he is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is listed as out on the depth chart.

Davis is entering his fifth college football season and second with the Bobcats. The running back played three years at Wisconsin before transferring to the school. Last season with the Bobcats, Davis ran for 722 yards on 104 carries and six touchdowns.

With Davis injured, Scottre Humphrey is listed as the starter. The running back rushed for 433 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries.

Montana State vs. New Mexico odds

Montana State went 8-4 last season while going 6-2 in Big Sky play. The Bobcats ended their season with a loss to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinal.

Meanwhile, New Mexico went 4-8 in 2023 and went 2-6 in Mountain West play.

The Bobcats are sizeable 13.5-point favorites to defeat New Mexico in Week 0.

Montana State 2024 college football schedule

Montana State's 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: @ New Mexico, Aug. 24

Week 1: @ Utah Tech, Aug. 31

Week 2: vs. Maine, Sept. 7

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. Mercyhurst, Sept. 21

Week 5: @ Idaho State, Sept. 28

Week 6: vs. Northern Colorado, Oct. 5

Week 7: vs. Idaho, Oct. 12

Week 8: @ Portland State, Oct. 19

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: @ Eastern Washington, Nov. 2

Week 11: Sacramento State, Nov. 9

Week 12: @ UC Davis, Nov. 16

Week 13: vs. Montana, Nov. 23

Week 14: Bye

