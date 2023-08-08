More than $39.6 million payout for Stanford and Cal if they join ACC as reports emerge of a possible addition into the FBS powerhouse

Stanford and Cal could be the latest teams to leave the Pac-12 as reports indicate the schools may join the ACC.

With the Pac-12 seeing eight of the 12 teams leave, the future of the remaining four programs was up in the air.

According to CFB insider Jim Williams, "high level" discussions about Stanford and Cal joining the ACC are ongoing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC Stanford and Cal are in high level conversations with the ACC to join the conference. How and when are the points of focus at this time. The GoR is also being discussed.

"Stanford and Cal are in high level conversations with the ACC to join the conference. How and when are the points of focus at this time. The GoR is also being discussed."

If Stanford and Cal do join the ACC, they will receive an estimated $39.4 million. Last season, the conference beat its TV projections and is now projected to surpass the Big 12's deal in 2026.

ESPN reporter Mark Blankenbaker showed off what each conference will pay members for the next seven years.

Mark Blankenbaker @UofLSheriff50



Note: the ACC actually beat this projection for 2023 and paid out an average of $39.4.



Also, the ACC is projected to surpass the Big 12’s newly negotiated rights deal in 2026. However the Big 12 will… pic.twitter.com/osCaS5MsuZ This is the chart that explains projected TV rights distributions by league.Note: the ACC actually beat this projection for 2023 and paid out an average of $39.4.Also, the ACC is projected to surpass the Big 12’s newly negotiated rights deal in 2026. However the Big 12 will… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

On the chart, every Atlantic Coast Conference team is projected to receive $37.9 million in 2024, $39.6 million in 2025, $48.6 million in 2026, $50.7 million in 2027, $52.9 million in 2028 and $55.3 million in 2029.

The figures pass the Big 12 in 2026 but are well behind what the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) are getting.

Will Stanford and Cal leave the Pac-12?

Stanford and Cal were vocal in saying they would explore their future outside of the Pac-12 after the eight teams left.

There were some reports that the West Coast schools were looking at the AAC, and their being in talks to join the conference shouldn't be surprising. Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne and athletic director Bernard Muir released a joint statement saying the school will explore its options.

"We are aware of the University of Oregon and the University of Washington's intended departure from the Pac-12 Conference.

"Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics," the statement said.

Cal, meanwhile, had a similar statement as Chancellor Carol Christ and athletic director Jim Knowlton said the school won't be waiting on the sidelines for something to happen.

"We are not watching and waiting from the sidelines. Together (we) are evaluating a variety of options that will ensure our student-athletes can continue to thrive, and that our intercollegiate athletics can continue to excel in a manner consistent with our international values," the Cal statement said.

Adding Stanford and California to the ACC would be huge for the conference as well as Florida State and Clemson have reportedly been frustrated and could look to leave the ACC. But, if Stanford and Cal join the conference, it could keep FSU and Clemson happy

Poll : Would you like to see Stanford and Cal join the ACC? Yes No 0 votes