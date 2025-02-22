"More talented QB than Quinn Ewers" - CFB insider shares what separates Arch Manning from ex-Texas QB ahead of 2025 season

Texas quarterback Arch Manning will get his long-awaited chance to be the Longhorns' QB1 after the departure of former starter Quinn Ewers to the NFL via the upcoming draft. Manning impressed when he took over the reins last season after Ewers' injury and in the few snaps he took when the then QB1 returned.

Manning is currently the favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM (+800). During Thursday's segment of "The Number One College Football Show," analyst R.J. Young delved into the reasons why Arch Manning is a better QB than Ewers (3:18).

"I believe he's a more talented quarterback than Quinn Ewers which is saying quite a bit because Quinn Ewers is a talented quarterback, but what Ewers didn't have was Arch's ability to make it happen when the play breaks down and to run away from people chasing him," Young said. "There's only a handful of guys in the SEC that get to make that claim."

Arch Manning praised for earning QB1 slot by Steve Sarkisian

During the season when both fans and analysts clamored for Steve Sarkisian to make Arch Manning his QB1 over Quinn Ewers, the Texas coach resisted the calls.

During Thursday's segment of "Up and Adams," the Longhorns coach revealed how Manning won the confidence of his teammates (7:24).

“At the end of the day, I think one of the things a quarterback has to do – and I think it goes kind of unnoticed at times,” Sarkisian said. “A quarterback’s real job is to instill belief in his teammates, instill belief in the coaches, instill belief in an organization and then, instill belief in a fan base.

"And Arch does all those things. Like, 'Hey, here he is.' Again, it’s not because of the name. It’s who he is on a regular basis.”

Sarkisian further highlighted the qualities that Manning will bring to the Longhorns next season over the departed Ewers.

“He (Arch Manning) gives us a little bit more versatility,” Sarkisian said. “Everybody’s in the zone-read world right now. We always try to adapt to our players. I’m watching the NFL, and the NFL is evolving right now, too.

"You see what Jayden Daniels did. You saw what Jalen Hurts did winning the Super Bowl. You see Lamar (Jackson) and what they’re doing. You see what Josh Allen is doing."

Arch Manning finished the season with 938 passing yards, resulting in nine touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 100 rushing yards, resulting in four touchdowns.

