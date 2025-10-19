"Most bizarre coach/program fit ever": CFB analyst urges LSU to fire Brian Kelly & pay $53,293,333 buyout after devastating loss vs. Canderbilt

On Saturday, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers suffered a disappointing 31-24 loss at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores. This was their first loss in this series since 1990. Following the result, the LSU coach found himself on the hot seat, raising questions about his fit with the program.

College football analyst Brandon Walker believes that LSU should move on from Brian Kelly and bring in a suitable replacement. In a tweet on X, he stated that he never saw him as a good fit to lead the team on the gridiron.

"LSU should pay the buyout. They never should've hired Kelly. Most bizarre coach/program fit I can ever remember."

Brian Kelly is the eighth-highest-paid collegiate football coach this season. He had signed a 10-year deal when he joined the program back in 2021. If the LSU Tigers decide to part ways with him without cause as of December 1, 2025, then they will have to pay a buyout of $53,293,333.

Kelly spent 12 seasons with Notre Dame before joining LSU in 2021. So far in four seasons, he has won three bowl games, but has yet to make a playoff appearance with the team. He started year four with a 17-10 victory over the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30.

The team's first loss came last month at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels after a four-game winning streak. Before their Saturday showdown against Vanderbilt, LSU secured a 20-10 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Brian Kelly opens up after disappointing loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores

In the post-game press conference, the LSU coach expressed his disappointment with the outcome of Saturday's showdown. He also praised the Commodores for their performance on the field.

Kelly also said that he expects his players to bounce back from this loss and continue to make an effort to compete for the SEC championship and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

"It's a competitive group," Kelly said as per 247Sports. "They're going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner. I'm not worried about guys not wanting to play at their very best. They're going to play at their very best. They're still in it. They got Texas A&M at home, then they get a week off.

"Then it's a four-game race to the SEC championship. It's a disappointing loss. There's no doubt about it. But they've got to bounce back right to reality and know that they've got to play mistake-free against their outstanding A&M team."

Brian Kelly and his team will take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct.25 at 7:30 pm ET.

