“Most footlish thing” “Thats our coach” - CFB fans left debating over Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s comments on Arch Manning’s transfer portal chatter

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's recent comments regarding star quarterback Arch Manning's decision to stay put at Texas for his sophomore year sparked a debate among college football enthusiasts.

In an interview with “Late Kick” host Josh Pate, Sarkisian applauded the teenage QB for his commitment to Texas, praising his loyalty and perseverance.

“That's the mentality of ... and our locker room's not a whole lot different than everybody else, but that's the mentality,” said Sarkisian. “Good for Arch, he's sticking it out for Texas in Year 2 and I'm like, yeah, that's part of the process.”

“There’s no transfer portal in the real world, right?“ said the Texas HC.

Reacting to Sarkisian’s thought process behind Manning’s development and his view on the transfer portal, one fan commented:

“That’s our coach”

On the other hand, one CFB enthusiast commented:

“There’s no transfer portal in the real world” is the most foolish thing I’ve heard today.”

One fan stated:

“There is no other coach that I would rather have than Sarkisian 🔥🔥 this dude has an amazing story and I’m here for it! 🙌”

“Sark's story is so awesome,” said another.

However, one other fan disagreed, saying,

“This is the real world … I can quit a job and go work for my rival”

“He just doesn't want to lose arch cause he easily could of. If he transfers he'll probably lose his job,” said another.

Have a look at some more reactions:

Screenshot via Instagram

CFB analyst believes that Arch Manning "could" take Quinn Ewers' place this season

College football analyst Mike Farrell suggested that Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Arch Manning "could" potentially replace Quinn Ewers this season.

While Manning impressed in the spring game, it's clear that Ewers is firmly in the starting position. However, Farrell's speculation, albeit with a huge “what if”, adds intrigue to the quarterback discussion at Texas.

“If Ewers struggles or gets injured and has to miss a game or so, he might lose his job for good. It’s interesting as Ewers could have a season where he becomes the No. 1 overall pick or could have a season where he’s looking for a new home,” Farrell said.

Whether Arch Manning ultimately succeeds Ewers or not, his journey is being closely monitored by college football fans eager to see if he lives up to the hype.

