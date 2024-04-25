Texas quarterback Arch Manning was on the wrong end of a 35-34 loss against the Orange half of the Longhorns during UT's annual spring game on Saturday.

Manning went 19 of 26 for 355 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, reopening the debate about whether he was ready to usurp QB1 Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting quarterback.

Sports Illustrated analyst Pat Forde weighed in on the battle between the two quarterbacks on the "Yahoo Sports College Football" podcast:

"Quinn Ewers came back knowing that Arch Manning was probably gonna be there. Arch stayed knowing that Quinn Ewers was coming back. (Texas coach) Steve Sarkisian didn't counsel to the best of my knowledge either of them, 'Hey there might be another place for you.'

"So, everybody's gonna put on their big boy pants and go compete in the fall. Quinn Ewers is very good and had a great season last year, but I don't think he's guaranteed anything and nor should he necessarily be."

The Arch Manning paradox

The talented Arch Manning joined the Texas Longhorns over offers from football powerhouses like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in his class.

He joined the Longhorns with a lot of hype due to his talent and the fact that he hails from the Manning family that has produced Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, the royal family of football.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian lavished praise on Manning after the game, explaining why he allowed him to play as many snaps as he did during the spring game.

"I know what Quinn's about," Sarkisian said. "Quinn's had a great spring. I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football. He hadn't really played in a year.

"When he keeps his eyes up and steps up in the pocket, he can deliver those balls down the field the way we like to play. It was good to see, and it's good to see some of the guys around him play with him the way that they did."

Sarkisian has two talented quarterbacks fighting for the QB1 spot, a problem many college football coaches would like to have and he briefly pointed it out after the spring game.

"We're very fortunate at the quarterback position to have a third-year starter to have the backup that we have," Sarkisian said.

College football fans will observe the Arch Manning situation closely to see whether he can topple one of the most talented returning quarterbacks in Quinn Ewers and become the Longhorns' QB1.