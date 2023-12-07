Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has courted the spotlight for most of his high school and nascent college career due to his family being the famous Manning family including Eli and Peyton.

The attention he garnered in college football has been immense as he was initially not granted any minutes by coach Steve Sarkisian despite a promising spring camp showing.

Now that he's made his debut due to injuries to the other quarterbacks, the scrutiny of the talented quarterback has only increased.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

But what is his real name?

What is Arch Manning's real name?

The Texas Longhorns quarterback's real name is Archibald Charles Manning and he was the butt of many social media jokes when he lost his school ID and the girl who recovered it posted it on the internet.

His father, Cooper Manning, spoke to TMZ about his son losing his identity card.

"I mean, he lost his ID early on," Cooper said. "So, baby steps. But I think he's every day trying to get a little better. And I think he's doing that. I'm surprised he hasn't lost his key and his car and his book bag and everything. Freshman year -- you know, the lumps. But he's growing up."

Expand Tweet

Will Arch Manning enter the transfer portal?

Arch Manning started the season with a heap of pressure on his shoulders to make his Longhorns debut but coach Steve Sarkisian kept him on ice for several games.

Even when first-choice QB Quinn Ewers got injured, backup quarterback Maalik Murphy filled the void, leading to speculation that the former No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023 would enter the transfer portal.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Quinn Ewers might decide to return to Texas instead of declaring for the 2024 draft, which might affect Manning's decision.

“Sources told ESPN that the feeling in his (Ewers') camp is increasing that another year of development would best position him for long-term success in the NFL.”

247Sports reporter Chris Hummer also gave news related to Manning's future in Texas.

"Obviously, Arch Manning is the name that looms above it all — everybody's interested in Arch," Hummer said. "Based on everything we've heard, Arch is perfectly happy at Texas. I think the expectation is he will be back in 2024."

Arch Manning finally made his debut against Texas Tech and followed it up with minutes against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

Whether he stays or goes, the career of the youngest Manning will be scrutinized to no end by the CFB fraternity.