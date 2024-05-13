PHOTO: $2.4M NIL-valued Arch Manning shares nostalgic snap with mom Ellen Heidingsfelder on Mother’s Day

Mother's Day has gripped the world of college football with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning joining the list. The $2.4 million NIL-valued (per On3) teenage sensation shared a heartwarming picture on his social media wishing his mother Ellen Heidingfelder.

Manning shared a snap of himself wearing the Texas Longhorns jersey while hugging his mother on the field, posting it on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Happy Mother's Day ❤️❤️❤️"

Screenshot via Instagram

The Manning family's gridiron legacy runs deep, and Arch Manning is the latest product of their family genes to carry the torch, joining his father Cooper Manning and uncle Eli Manning.

Cooper Manning met Ellen in the early '90s, leading to their marriage in 1999. Ellen was a practicing lawyer in New Orleans while Cooper Manning was destined for gridiron success until a health setback cut his football dreams short.

During her youth, Ellen Manning excelled in volleyball and earned MVP honors in a state championship game.

Arch Manning received valuable advice from uncle Eli Manning

The latest quarterback sensation from the legendary Manning dynasty garnered widespread fandom even before stepping onto the field for the Texas Longhorns in 2023. Back then, the Longhorns faithful were eagerly awaiting his debut when Arch’s uncle - Eli Manning gave the 19-year-old invaluable advice.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Eli knows a thing or two about the importance of patience and learning from the sidelines. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the New York Giants legend explains the benefits of soaking up knowledge and adapting to the pace of college football.

“He's going to learn a ton this season, whether he's redshirting or kind of sitting and watching and learning. And hopefully, I think that just gets him more prepared.”

While Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers dominated the field for Steve Sarkisian’s side, Arch has seen fewer opportunities on the field. However, Eli's own experience of waiting in the wings before making a mark highlights the potential for growth during this period.

