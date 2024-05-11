“Most QBs who are that level recruit would not be cool with this” - CFB analyst weighs in on Arch Manning’s mindset behind staying in Texas

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns is a love story that hasn't clicked yet, with the 19-year-old quarterback playing second fiddle to Quinn Ewers in Steve Sarkisian's team.

The chants for Manning to transfer somewhere else are gaining steam once again. "The Number One College Football Show" podcast host RJ Young asked CFB analyst Andy Staples:

"What happens if he [Manning] ever changes that tune? I don't expect him to but do you wonder what if he changes his mind?"

"I don't. All of his actions suggested that he's cool with this. Remember, most quarterbacks who are that level of recruit would not be cool with this. They would have bounced in the transfer portal already. This was clearly the plan all along," Staples replied.

Meanwhile, Steve Sarkisian has hit back at those calling for Arch Manning to change his allegiance from the Longhorns and enter the transfer portal. Sarkisian said to 247Sports' Josh Pate:

"I get a chuckle out of this. Everyone praises Arch for staying at Texas. That’s the mentality, ‘Good for Arch, he’s sticking it out with Texas in Year Two!’ And I’m like, ‘That’s part of the process.’"

After all this clamor, it will be interesting to see how much playing time the young Texas QB gets in the 2024 CFB season.

CFB analyst thinks Arch Manning should change teams

Whether or not Arch Manning can succeed in college football and moreover, the NFL in the future is a question of later times for the fans. At present, football enthusiasts just want to see the Texas QB play.

2023 was supposed to be Manning’s introduction year to the CFB world but Longohrns HC Steve Sarkisian thought differently, providing the young QB limited playing time. This has prompted an extreme solution from CFB analyst – Barrett Sallee.

“If it were me, my priorities would’ve changed after that spring game, and I would try to find somewhere else to play,” stated Sallee on the "College Football Smothered and Covered" podcast.

“If you’re going to get paid a lot more and get a chance to start, that to me is more important than staying loyal to a school I had no loyalty to before,” he further continued.

The glorified glimpses of Manning’s potential talent, coupled with his hefty NIL deals, have heightened expectations for Peyton Manning’s nephew. With a family legacy deeply entrenched in football, Manning faces immense pressure to live up to the Manning name.

