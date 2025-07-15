"Movie was AWFUL!" - Kirk Herbstreit rips James Gunn's Superman in scathing review of DC's blockbuster

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the new blockbuster film "Superman" on X(formerly Twitter) on Monday. The film was released on Friday and was directed and written by James Gunn, who also serves as Co-Chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios.

On Tuesday, the college football analyst retweeted a fan post featuring Mike Francesa's review of the movie. Francesa called it garbage, with one of his criticisms being that the film featured other superheroes, such as Mr. Terrific and Green Lantern. He also disagrees with people who have raved about the DC film.

"The bottom line is this is terrible, and I can not understand anybody thinking this was a good movie in any way," Francesa said (Timestamp: 7:40). "It was awful. I'm not even going to debate with anyone who likes this, but I admit I'm not a sci-fi guy, okay?"

Herbstreit agreed with Francesa's take and spoke out against Gunn's film.

"Agree with EVERY sentence he says. Movie was AWFUL!," Herbstreit tweeted.

Fans reacted to Herbstreit's thoughts on the movie, with some agreeing with his review.

"The more specifics I hear about #Superman2025, the more I know this isn't a movie for me. I watched the 1978 Christopher Reeve's #Superman(Superman symbol emoji) when I was 12. By comparison, this new movie seems truly awful.," a fan said.

"I haven't heard a single good review d***. I guess I won't bother," another fan said.

"I agree. It sucked," a fan said.

Other fans disagreed with Herbstreit's tweet and liked the movie.

"Movie was a 10/10 lol," a fan said.

"You're entitled to your opinion, even if it's wrong," another fan said.

"Boo! I loved it.," a fan said.

Superman's success at the box office in the opening weekend

"Superman" currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83% among critics and 93% among fans who have watched it. On Sunday, Variety's Rebecca Rubin reported that the DC film generated a total of $125 million domestically and $95 million internationally, totaling $220 million in its opening weekend.

It marks the third-largest domestic opening of the year behind "A Minecraft Movie" ($162 million) and "Lilo & Stitch" ($146 million). Warner Bros. Discovery President David Zaslav released a statement with Variety praising the film's success and excitement for the future of DC Studios.

The next film from DC, "Supergirl," is set for release on June 26, 2026. The film has already wrapped filming and is directed by Craig Gillespie.

