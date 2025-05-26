Ms. Terry - Nick Saban's kids foundation hosts record fundraiser with diehard Alabama well-wishers ft. Kalen DeBoer

Nick Saban's foundation, the Nick's Kids Foundation, hosted its annual fundraising Golf Tournament last week. The event has one goal: to raise money and support underprivileged families take care of their children across the state of Alabama. Despite retiring as the coach of the Crimson Tide, Saban continues to support and contribute to the community he has been a part of for over a decade.

Ad

On Sunday, Nick's Kids Foundation shared a post showcasing a series of snippets from their golf tournament. It had photos of Ms. Terry posing with the Crimson Tide mascot, Big Al and attendees of the fundraiser.

It also had snippets of Nick Saban participating in the fundraiser while posing with others on the court. According to the caption, this year was the foundation's most successful fundraiser to date:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A few days ago, we held our annual Nick's Kids Golf Tournament, hosted by Ms.Terry and Coach Saban- our favorite day of the year and our most successful fundraiser to date!"

Ad

Trending

"We had the best time raising money to support children, families, and schools across the state of Alabama. We're incredibly thankful for our generous donors who continue to stand behind the mission of the Nick's Kids Foundation. Because of you, lives are being changed and hope is being spread every single day."

Ad

Last week, Nick Saban's foundation had held a special giveaway for followers on social media. The foundation announced a contest giving away an autographed football to one lucky winner.

Nick Saban opens up about life after retirement

Nick Saban dedicated almost 50 years to coaching as a career before retiring in January 2024 after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide and leading them to six national championships.

Ad

Last Saturday, Coach Saban, on the Rick Burgess Show, shared his thoughts on his life post-retirement. Saban said that he's enjoying taking things slow and highlighted his new chapter in broadcasting as a part of ESPN College GameDay

"I'm doing great, well, it's easier when you don't have to work 14 hours a day," Saban said.

"I enjoy it. You know, being on Game Day keeps me involved in the game, and it's a different perspective. ... So am doing really well. You know, Miss Terry gave me 10 commandments of retirement the day I retired, and in one week, she said, obviously, 10 is not enough."

Ad

Ad

The Crimson Tide brought in Kalen DeBoer from the Huskies as Nick Saban's replacement. However, DeBoer didn't have the debut he was hoping for during the 2024 season.

The team finished with an underwhelming 9-4 campaign and a bowl loss to Michigan. Only time will tell if DeBoer can maintain the standard Saban built over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!