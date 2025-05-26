Ms. Terry - Nick Saban's kids foundation hosts record fundraiser with diehard Alabama well-wishers ft. Kalen DeBoer

Nick Saban's foundation, the Nick's Kids Foundation, hosted its annual fundraising Golf Tournament last week. The event has one goal: to raise money and support underprivileged families take care of their children across the state of Alabama. Despite retiring as the coach of the Crimson Tide, Saban continues to support and contribute to the community he has been a part of for over a decade.
On Sunday, Nick's Kids Foundation shared a post showcasing a series of snippets from their golf tournament. It had photos of Ms. Terry posing with the Crimson Tide mascot, Big Al and attendees of the fundraiser.
It also had snippets of Nick Saban participating in the fundraiser while posing with others on the court. According to the caption, this year was the foundation's most successful fundraiser to date:
"A few days ago, we held our annual Nick's Kids Golf Tournament, hosted by Ms.Terry and Coach Saban- our favorite day of the year and our most successful fundraiser to date!"
"We had the best time raising money to support children, families, and schools across the state of Alabama. We're incredibly thankful for our generous donors who continue to stand behind the mission of the Nick's Kids Foundation. Because of you, lives are being changed and hope is being spread every single day."
Last week, Nick Saban's foundation had held a special giveaway for followers on social media. The foundation announced a contest giving away an autographed football to one lucky winner.
Nick Saban opens up about life after retirement
Nick Saban dedicated almost 50 years to coaching as a career before retiring in January 2024 after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide and leading them to six national championships.
Last Saturday, Coach Saban, on the Rick Burgess Show, shared his thoughts on his life post-retirement. Saban said that he's enjoying taking things slow and highlighted his new chapter in broadcasting as a part of ESPN College GameDay
"I'm doing great, well, it's easier when you don't have to work 14 hours a day," Saban said.
"I enjoy it. You know, being on Game Day keeps me involved in the game, and it's a different perspective. ... So am doing really well. You know, Miss Terry gave me 10 commandments of retirement the day I retired, and in one week, she said, obviously, 10 is not enough."
The Crimson Tide brought in Kalen DeBoer from the Huskies as Nick Saban's replacement. However, DeBoer didn't have the debut he was hoping for during the 2024 season.
The team finished with an underwhelming 9-4 campaign and a bowl loss to Michigan. Only time will tell if DeBoer can maintain the standard Saban built over the years.
