Fans reacted to the Big 12 following the announcement of the conference's partnership with WWE. On3's Brett McMurphy reported on X that WWE will host events the day before four key conference games are scheduled to take place.

The first matchup will be between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones on Aug. 23. It's part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. On Aug. 22, WWE will host Friday Night SmackDown at 3Arena, also in Dublin, Ireland.

Fans reacted to McMurphy's tweet with mixed reactions.

"Big 12 must be really struggling," a fan wrote.

"Isn't the big 12 like one of the lowest rated watched leagues," another fan commented.

"Brilliant. Love the innovative thinking," a fan said.

Others expressed excitement for the collaboration.

"Halloween night in Salt Lake City is going to be lit.," a fan wrote.

"Pretty cool," another fan wrote.

"This rules," one fan commented.

The new collaboration comes with fans critical of Brett Yormack's bold claim about the conference receiving multiple bids in the College Football Playoff next season. The Big 12 Commissioner is also advocating for a 16-team playoff structure to allow more teams to compete for a national championship.

The commissioners from each conference haven't come to terms on an agreement to expand the tournament from a 12-team bracket. They were able to change the College Football Playoff structure to a straight seeding model for the 2025 season.

The commissioners are continuing to find suitable solutions to determine how they will conduct a 14 or 16-team tournament for future seasons.

Which Big 12 team has the highest odds of winning the College Football Playoff national championship?

The Big 12 team that has the best odds to win the College Football Playoff national championship is the Kansas State Wildcats. DraftKings has them as +9000 underdogs. Last year, the team finished with a 9-4 record, including 5-4 in Big 12 play, and qualified for a bowl game.

Avery Johnson is returning for his junior year, after recording 217 completions for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2024. Kansas State will also have linebacker Austin Romaine for his third season. He was a key defensive player for the Wildcats last year with 96 total tackles (54 solo), two sacks and three fumbles.

Kansas State's game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the season opener will be their first test to see if they can win its conference.

