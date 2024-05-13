“My baby mama” - Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders gets comical Mother’s day wish from BF Jacquees

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders got a funny Mother's Day message from her boyfriend Jacquees. The rapper took to Instagram to share a series of snaps with her, along with a special note that had a comical touch to it. He also said that he cannot wait to find the gender of their baby next week.

Deiondra is expecting her first child with Jacquees and announced her pregnancy back in March. Since the revelation, the couple has been travelling around the world in celebration. Now back in the US, they are gearing up for the big gender reveal bash on Saturday.

Here is how Jacquees wished his girlfriend Deiondra Sanders on Mother's Day with a social media post.

“Happy Mother's Day to my Baby Mama. lol Jk My girl, My Queen, My Woman, My World, My Child’s Mother! I love you! I can't wait to find out what we’re having next Saturday at our gender reveal! I know you're going to be a GREAT MOTHER & I CAN'T WAIT TO EXPERIENCE PARENTHOOD WITH YOU!” he wrote in the caption for Deion Sanders' firstborn."

Deiondra and Jacquees are hosting their kid’s gender reveal party on May 18. Coach Prime has already joked about the sport that the kid would play. According to the Colorado Buffaloes head football coach, it is going to be soccer, a hilarious dig at the expense of the rapper. But he certainly seems confident that his grandkid would be a sports phenomenon. Is the new generation Sanders sports star getting ready already, right from their mother's womb?

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders' health update amid pregnancy

A few days ago, Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders gave the fans an update about her health. She revealed that she had undergone a procedure known as Cerclage and would be resting for the next few days.

Deiondra assured the college football world that everything went well and she was just a bit sore from the surgery. She also asked the fans to let her know about their experience with the procedure if they had undergone it themselves.

Cerclage is a procedure in which doctors close the cervix by placing a special band or a stitch around it. It is done to keep it closed during the pregnancy. It is a precautionary measure and helps prevent a miscarriage or premature birth if the cervix is deemed to be weak in an expecting mother.