"My dawg so clean he dirty": Deion Sanders amazed by $200 million worth American icon's sleek all-black outfit 

Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. Since then, we've seen celebrities from different industries in Boulder to cheer on the team and Coach Prime. But one of his most special friendships is with comedian and television host Steve Harvey.

Deion Sanders and Steve Harvey have been friends for years. On Saturday, Coach Prime shared an Instagram story for the $200 million worth comedian (as per Celebrity Net Worth). The Colorado head coach shared a photo of Steve Harvey dressed sharply in a chic black suit. He paired the suit with sunglasses and black formal shoes.

Coach Prime accompanied Harvey's photo with words of admiration. The expression he used for Harvey usually describes someone who stands out in a crowd because of their eloquent fashion sense.

"My dawg so clean he dirty," Sanders wrote in the caption of the photo while tagging Harvey.

Coach Prime's IG story

Back in 2022, Deion Sanders appeared on the 'Steve TV Show' with his ex-fiancee, Tracey Edmonds. The episode went viral because of how both Coach Prime and Edmonds talked about their love for each other. The ex-couple opened up about their trust for each other and how it helped them grow closer.

"Trust is everything in this relationship," Edmonds said.

"Not just trust out there in the street, but I mean trust with her heart," Coach Prime added. "Trust her that if something ever happens, she know that I got her." (TS-1:15 onward)

Coach Prime and Tracey Edmonds got engaged back in 2019. However, 12 years into their romance, the couple decided to split from each other in December 2023.

Deion Sanders' show is coming to Netflix in 2026

Coach Prime is a major personality in the world of college football. Both his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, declared for this year's NFL draft and were acquired by the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed that Coach Prime will be getting a documentary called 'PRIME TIME' on their streaming service. The show is currently in production and will premiere next year. It will reportedly consist of three episodes that are 60 minutes each.

The documentary will reportedly cover Deion Sanders' journey as a two-sport athlete back in the day. It will also highlight his transition from being a player to becoming a college football coach and his responsibilities as a father. He is currently preparing for his third stint with the Buffs after a 9-4 campaign last season.

