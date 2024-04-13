Former Michigan running back Blake Corum has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Makiah Shipp. The couple started dating back in 2022 and since then have been each other's pillar of support throughout every transition in life. However, both Corum and Shipp prefer to keep their relationship out of the limelight, as they rarely appear on each other's socials.

But recently, Blake Corum couldn't stop gushing over a post that Makiah Shipp shared on Instagram. In the post, we see Shipp smiling elegantly at the camera while taking a selfie. Corum couldn't contain his excitement over his girlfriend's post, so he shared it in his own Instagram story with some words of endearment for her.

"My everything", Blake Corum wrote in the caption of the story.

Credits: Blake Corum's Instagram

Apart from this, the 2022 Big Ten most valuable player also left a comment on Makiah Shipp's post, admiring his girlfriend's beauty. Corum wrote "gorgeous" in the comment of the post which Shipp accompanied with the caption:

"Power of a Woman"

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp enjoy aesthetic picnic

Both Corum and his girlfriend had a successful start to the year. The former Michigan RB went on to win the national title with the Wolverines. On the other hand, Makiah Shipp established herself as a published author and released her first book.

Following their success, the couple decided to spend a relaxing picnic together on the beach. Makiah shared a story on her Instagram where we see her and Corum enjoying a beautiful day out and spending some romantic time together.

As Blake Corum gears up for his transition into the NFL, his girlfriend will also be planning out her next step as an author and social justice advocate.

