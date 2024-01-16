Nate Kalepo transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Washington OL ft. Alabama Crimson Tide

Nate Kalepo is set to enter the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Kalen DeBoer, bringing his tenure with the Washington Huskies to an end after five seasons. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports shared the news, tweeting:

"Washington offensive lineman Nate Kalepo has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit started every game this season."

Kalepo joined the Huskies as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has appeared in 40 games in his collegiate career. Take a look at where he could land below.

5 Nate Kalepo landing spots

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have several holes to fill on their offensive line.

Joining the Crimson Tide would reunite Nate Kalepo with Kalen DeBoer and offensive line coach Scott Huff, who is reportedly set to follow DeBoer to Alabama. Huff was responsible for recruiting Kalepo to Washington and developing him.

#2: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes could use help on the offensive line after allowing the second-most sacks and accumulating the least rushing yards in the nation this season. While they recruited Nate Kalepo out of high school, it was under a different coaching staff than the one currently in place.

Despite this, Deion Sanders has shown that he does not mind utilizing the transfer portal and will likely be in the market for several offensive linemen. Adding Kalepo could give the Buffaloes a big boost along the offensive line.

#3: USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are another program that could use plenty of help along the offensive line. While Caleb Williams will no longer be under center after declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft on Monday, playing for a big-time program like USC could bring extra attention to Nate Kalepo.

While the Trojans recruited out of high school, they also have a different coaching staff. Still, Lincoln Riley's staff could look to bring the former Huskies lineman to the program.

#4: UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins are yet another program that recruited Nate Kalepo out of high school.

Unlike the two previous destinations, Chip Kelly remains in place as the Bruins head coach. Adding Nate Kalepo could provide a big boost to UCLA's offensive line.

#5: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies are the only program that Nate Kalepo has known during his collegiate career. Furthermore, he hails from Seattle, Washington, and remaining with the Huskies would allow him to stay close to home.

Look for Jedd Fisch to attempt to bring Kalepo back.