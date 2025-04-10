National champ TreVeyon Henderson drops cold Ohio State clip before heading into 2025 NFL draft

Running back TreVeyon Henderson spent his entire collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Coming out of Hopewell High School, he committed to Ryan Day's team as a part of the recruiting class of 2021.

Henderson played four seasons with the Buckeyes before declaring for this year's NFL draft. On Thursday, TreVeyon Henderson shared a post on social media. The post boasted some of his best highlights and plays on the field while helping the program to a national championship in 2024.

"For Jesus!" Henderson captioned the post.

TreVeyon Henderson put up an impressive freshman campaign with the Buckeyes. He broke Archie Griffin's freshman single-game rushing record in just his third game, recording 277 yards and three touchdowns rushing against Tulsa. He ended his freshman season with a total of 1,248 yards and 15 TDs rushing.

During the Buckeyes' 2024 campaign, TreVeyon Henderson once again played an important role on offense. He had 1,016 yards and 10 TDs rushing while leading the program to its first national championship under Ryan Day.

Former NFL RB predicts TreVeyon Henderson to be drafted by the Chicago Bears

The Ohio State running back impressed during this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Henderson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds while receiving a prospect grade of 6.38.

Last Thursday, former NFL star Maurice Jones-Drew predicted TreVeyon Henderson to be a first-round prospect. In his latest mock draft, Drew stated that the Chicago Bears will fortify their offense by picking the Ohio State RB with the 10th overall pick.

"I know it would be a surprise to a lot of folks if Henderson is picked in the top 10, but he's my No.2 RB in the draft, and we saw how much success Detroit had with two running backs at the center of Ben Johnson's offense."

"Now the new Bears head coach adds a versatile and explosive back to pair with D'Andre Swift, giving Chicago a one-two punch in the backfield. Plus, Henderson excels in pass protection, making him an option on all three."

The Bears finished with an underwhelming 5-12 campaign last season under head coach Matt Eberflus. The franchise then decided to part ways with Eberflus and bring in Ben Johnson as his replacement.

Adding Henderson to the team could also help in providing better protection to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams on the field.

