Kay Adams makes feelings known on TreVeyon Henderson’s comparison with $17,845,130 NFL RB

NFL analyst Kay Adams has offered her thoughts on the recent comparisons between Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Adams took to her program, "Up & Adams" this morning and discussed the comparisons between Henderson and Gibbs ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

"He's a dynamic playmaker, and that is what he is. He's explosive, versatile. I mean, Ohio State's National Championship. Did I watch it? No. But I know you guys all did. And that was unbelievable, and got him comps to Jahmyr Gibbs. That caught my radar.

"So, um, can you imagine adding him to Jayden Daniels in Washington's backfield, or what he could do in Kansas City alongside Mahomes, where they're always looking for that trusted weapon? I mean, the Chiefs haven't had a guy like that for Patrick Mahomes. Maybe, can't be like, have they had that for Patrick Mahomes? I mean, I don't know. We're high traffic, but not really."

Henderson capped off his senior season in which he rushed the ball 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also contributed in the receiving game, catching 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown. Now, he is set to enter the NFL draft later this month, and is one of the top prospects at his position in the class.

Jahmyr Gibbs hopes to continue his tremendous run with Detroit Lions in 2025

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Jahmyr Gibbs has split carries with David Montgomery during the early seasons of his career but has established himself as an exceptional young talent in the league. Last season, Gibbs rushed the ball 250 times for 1,412 yards and 18 touchdowns. It was a tremendous season for the second-year running back from Georgia Tech.

Gibbs is still on his rookie contract with Detroit, a four-year deal worth $17,845,130. He was a major part of Detroit's impressive 15-2 regular season record and was a favorite to win the Super Bowl. As the 2025 season nears, the Lions are one of the top teams in the NFC that are favored to win the conference and make a trip to the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see how Detroit follows up on its 15-win season, especially now that their defense will be fully healthy to start the year.

