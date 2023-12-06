"NCAA goes out of its way to intentionally make things worse" - CFB fans call out student-athlete body for proposal of new FBS subdivision

The NCAA has proposed the creation of a new FBS subdivision, led by President Charlie Baker, that has created a wave of rage among CFB fans. The new subdivision would allow the schools with the maximum resources to manage their players directly through trust funds, along with NIL. This will also include educational benefits for all the players.

Baker has sent this idea to more than 350 Division I schools in the hope of implementing it as early as possible. According to him, there is a significant disparity of resources within the schools, creating new challenges. He said:

The challenges are competitive as well as financial and are complicated further by the intersection of name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes and the arrival of the Transfer Portal"

The FBS and FCS are two parts of Division I, and in between is where the President is aiming to create a new subdivision. This will give top-five conferences, like the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and Pac-12, the opportunity to exercise their powers and operate.

However, this proposal does not sit well with the CFB fans, who are calling out the student-athlete body, i.e., the NCAA, for ruining the lower-program schools. Here are some of their reactions:

One fan furiously called out to get rid of the portal:

The anguish can be seen clearly in every comment:

One fan brought a valid question for the president, asking when the lower programs are forced to drop athletics, will he provide students with scholarships:

Another fan included a question regarding the protection of fairness for women in sports and education:

Here, a fan wants Baker to mind his own business and not ruin anything:

What is next for Charlie Baker-led NCAA?

Baker and the entire NCAA need Congress's help to develop a federal law to regulate an athlete's pay and all the NIL deals. The president has called them fundamental changes, which will create a balance amongst all Division I schools. He was further quoted as saying:

“First, we should make it possible for all Division I colleges and universities to offer student-athletes any level of enhanced educational benefits they deem appropriate. Second, rules should change for any Division I school, at their choice, to enter into name, image and likeness licensing opportunities with their student-athletes. These two changes will enhance the financial opportunities available to all Division I student-athletes.”

The CFB fans fear that, in the hope of making a change in Division I, the subpar schools in the country might have to suffer and face severe consequences. That is why the NCAA is facing such a backlash.