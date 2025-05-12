“near Brian Kelly level cringe”: CFB fans react as Dan Lanning jumps shirtless in the pool celebrating a commitment

College football fans believe Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is nearing Brian Kelly's level of cringe.

Lanning has been posting videos of himself recruiting high school players, which college football fans think is odd. His latest one was odd as he jumped into a pool with a recruit.

After the video was posted, several college football fans took aim at Lanning for how cringeworthy the video is.

"This is near Brian Kelly level cringe," a fan wrote.

"I didn’t think it was possible to top Brian Kelly," a fan added.

Many fans think Lanning is becoming an odd person, and it's showing in his recruiting videos.

"This is beyond cringey lol," a fan wrote.

"Would love to hear ducks fans defending this weird sequence of events," a fan added.

Although Lanning did land the recruit, fans believe the way he and the player reacted is weird.

"Creepy vibe," a fan added.

"This on Brian Kelly levels weird," a fan wrote.

Lanning was celebrating landing 2026 EDGE Richard Wesley, who committed to Oregon. Wesley is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports and is ranked as the 20th-best prospect and the third-ranked EDGE in the class of 2026.

Dan Lanning explains why Oregon didn't land a transfer portal QB

Dan Lanning and Oregon have used the transfer portal to find their starting quarterbacks in the last couple of seasons.

Oregon landed Bo Nix, and after he went to the NFL, got Dillon Gabriel. Yet, Gabriel is also off to the NFL, but the Ducks didn't land any quarterback in the transfer portal.

According to Lanning, he felt confident in his group led by former five-star UCLA product Dante Moore.

“Because I like who we have on our roster,” Lanning said, via On3. “I like the guys that we’ve got. And that’s always been something (where) you want to create competition at every position, and we’ve utilized the portal at times when we felt like that helped us and enhanced us and had the opportunity to have success."

Moore is expected to be the Ducks' starting quarterback in 2025, as the Ducks have expectations of making the playoffs and competing for a national championship.

The Ducks open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Montana State.

