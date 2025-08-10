"Nepo Baby," "This is getting ridiculous" - CFB fans react as Shilo Sanders gets posted by NFL media on forcing incompletion

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders made his preseason NFL debut on Saturday. While he did not get selected in the 2025 NFL draft, he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Since getting signed, he has been working hard throughout the offseason to ensure he does not squander his NFL opportunity.

On Saturday, Shilo made his NFL debut in a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He had one of the top highlights of the game as he blitzed the quarterback untouched, forcing Brandon Allen to throw the ball away before he was tackled to the ground by Sanders.

NFL @NFL Shilo Sanders 💥 Stream on @NFLPlus

After this clip was posted by the NFL X account, fans reacted in the comments.

"Nepo baby," one fan wrote.

"Ok this is getting ridiculous," one fan commented.

"I’m actually hype to see bro be legit on the Bucs def this season. Hope he makes the team," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"The NFL posting this is hilarious, even they don’t know what roughing the passer is…" one fan wrote.

"He literally did nothing. Stop hyping up players because of their last name," one fan commented.

"Shilo blew through the 300lb lineman and side step the running back and put on a hit to the quarterback at 55 mph. Play of the week!" one fan added.

Shilo Sanders discusses his big hit after the game on Saturday night

Shilo Sanders' hit against the Tennessee Titans' quarterback was one of the most shared highlights on social media on Saturday night. After the game, Shilo Sanders spoke about how it felt to make the hit and make a good impression in his NFL debut.

"It felt good," Shilo Sanders said. "Thank you, God, for putting me in position to even be on the field. I feel like I left some big hits on the table. Next game will be some improvement on my angles, on my tracking because you don’t really get to work on it in an NFL practice or you’re gonna get kicked out of practice."

Shilo Sanders also impressed the coaching staff. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles spoke about his performance after the game. He told reporters that he played tough and did a great job. He praised him for making good tackles and putting pressure don't he quarterback. Sanders will likely get another opportunity to showcase his skills next week.

