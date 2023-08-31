New Mexico vs Texas A&M prediction & betting tips - September 2 | College Football Week 1

The Texas A&M Aggies are currently ranked No. 23 in the AP poll in their sixth season with coach Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M opens the season on Sept. 2 versus New Mexico. The Aggies are the clear favorites for this encounter, and they are looking for a breakout season from their sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman this year.

New Mexico could be the perfect opponent for Weigman to get some experience under his belt, with the Lobos being one of the worst teams in the Mountain West Conference.

Former Missouri State HC Bobby Petrino is the Aggies' new OC

New Mexico Lobos vs. Texas A&M Aggies betting odds

Spread Moneyline Total New Mexico +38-110 +2750 O49 -110 Texas A&M -38-110 -80000 U49 -110

Player to watch out for: Conner Weigman

There are some questions regarding how the Aggies offense will work this year. As we predicted last week, Weigman will be the starter for the Aggies.

Weigman is an inexperienced quarterback in a team led by Jimbo Fisher, who's currently in the hot seat after a disappointing 2022 season. Add to that the fact that former Arkansas and Kentucky head coach Bobby Petrino is taking over duties as offensive coordinator, and you have yourself the making of a possibly unstable situation.

This game might give us the first inkling into how the whole A&M offense is going to work during the season, while having two head coaches influence it. For that reason, it'll be interesting to see how Weigman adapts to this situation. He is a five-star recruit and a dual-threat quarterback with a high ceiling for his development.

Prediction

Texas A&M 43-6 New Mexico

There isn't much chance in this game for the Lobos to upset Texas A&M. They don't have the offense to hurt the Aggies, nor the defense to stop them. If the Lobos do get to score a quarterback, it would be late in the game, with coach Fisher opting to rest his starter for the Week 2 game against Miami.

Game Details

Game Location: Kyle Field

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Date: Sept. 2

Where to watch: ESPN