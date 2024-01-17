New Washington HC names $50,000,000 worth NFL coach as ‘mentor’ in preparing for Huskies’ Big Ten challenge

After Kalen DeBoer's exit from Washington to replace Nick Saban in Alabama, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch was hired to lead the Huskies in 2024. Fisch had a successful three-year stint with the Arizona Wildcats and built quite a reputation for himself. He helped the team finish No. 11 in the AP Poll for the 2023 season with a 10-3 campaign, their highest finish since 1998.

Now, the 47-year-old has a difficult task ahead of him in replacing the success Kalen DeBoer had in Washington in the past two years. And to help him on this new journey, Fisch had hinted at the possibility of seeking the help of former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Reports state that Carroll, who is said to be worth around $50,000,000, will be acting as a mentor for Fisch during his journey with the Washington Huskies. Given Pete Carroll's experience of coaching in the NFL for over a decade, he can provide useful insights to Jedd Fisch to help the Huskies emerge as national championship contenders in 2024:

"Jedd Fisch says former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is going to be a mentor close by and ready to help."

Fisch has prior experience working with Pete Carroll in the NFL. When the 72-year-old was announced as the head coach of the Seahawks back in 2010, Fisch was brought in as the quarterbacks coach on Carroll's coaching staff. He stayed for one season before returning as the OC for the Miami Hurricanes.

Jedd Fisch brings in Pete Carroll's son as new OC for Washington

After Kalen DeBoer's exit from the Huskies, the coaching staff is also undergoing a massive transition. Jedd Fisch is planning on bringing his whole offensive coaching staff from Arizona to the Huskies. And the first person expected to join Fisch is Pete Carroll's son and Arizona OC Brennan Carroll.

Brennan spent the past three seasons with Jedd Fisch in Arizona and helped him reshape the standards of the Wildcats football program. While official announcements have been made by the Huskies apart from Jedd Fisch's hiring, one can expect things to be more clear in the coming days ahead.

