Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was asked which wide receivers he would like to throw in the NFL. The question was presented to him during an NFL combine interview. His first two responses did not surprise anyone.

The 22-year-old named Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson and Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams. However, his third answer was the most surprising. He named the Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Now, one would wonder why this answer is surprising.

"Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, and this might be a wild card, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In fact, the CBS Sports interviewer asked J.J. McCarthy if he was allowed to say that. Jaxon Smith-Njigba played for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and since McCarthy saw him play up close, the sight left him highly impressed. Additionally, the Michigan starter pointed out that because he went 3-0 against OSU, he was qualified to choose one of their players despite the rivalry.

"I guess now and you know, being 3-0 against them, it's, you know, feels a little bit better saying it but you know, watching him my freshman year, just you know, light it up when it's snowing and raining, you know, it was a sight to see."

Apart from these two factors, J.J. McCarthy also must have considered the slow and steady start of the Seahawks WR, which then shot up to the point where Smith-Njigba racked up 628 receiving yards. However, Seattle is in no need of a quarterback, so the pairing looks highly unlikely for the time being.

What will J.J. McCarthy do with his first NFL paycheck?

The Wolverine starter led the team to the national championship last year and has declared for the NFL draft. It is certain that the young QB will hear his name called by one of the teams.

Recently, McCarthy took part in a fun quick-fire interview with CBS Sports where he was asked what he would do with his first NFL paycheck. His answer was:

"Put it away. Save it," McCarthy said. "I'm not a short-term guy. Think about the long game."

The answer pleased many fans, as NFL players are notorious for spending their rookie checks on luxurious items like supercars or spacious houses. His introspective answer also makes him come across as a forward-thinking person.

Are you excited to see which team picks him up at the 2024 NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments