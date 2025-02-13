NFL bound Shedeur Sanders drops new track "LIFE", drops teaser on social media platforms

Shedeur Sanders isn’t just gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft—he’s making waves in music, too. On Wednesday, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback released a teaser for his latest song, "Life," featuring Que and Junior.

The music video is now available on YouTube and showcases Sanders alongside a luxury car, blending his off-field persona with his rising music ambitions. Sanders’ musical journey began earlier in May 2024 with the release of his first single, "Perfect Timing," on Spotify.

On the football front, Sanders put up stellar numbers in his final college season, throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on 353 completions in 477 attempts. Colorado finished 9-4 but fell to BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

As the draft nears, Sanders has scheduled visits with the Giants and Browns. ESPN projects the Raiders will take him at No. 6, while Bleacher Report’s scouting team sees him landing with the Giants at No. 3. He currently ranks No. 16 overall and No. 2 among quarterbacks on Bleacher Report’s draft board.

Shedeur Sanders emerging as a top target for New York, Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a prime spot to exploit quarterback-needy teams—especially the New York Giants. With Shedeur Sanders emerging as a top target for New York, Cleveland could leverage that interest to trade down and stockpile assets.

This year’s quarterback class lacks the depth of 2024, when six passers went in the top 12. Only two—Cam Ward and Sanders—have solid first-round projections. While the Browns are evaluating both, Ward appears to be gaining traction internally.

They’ve scheduled a meeting with Sanders but might favor Ward’s rare athleticism and dual-threat ability. Sanders, however, is considered more NFL-ready, which could help the Browns stay competitive and influence Myles Garrett’s future with the team.

The Giants’ interest in Sanders is no secret. He even sported Giants-themed cleats at the Alamo Bowl, fueling speculation about his preferred destination. If New York is locked in on Sanders, the Browns could feign interest to pressure the Giants into trading up. A move to No. 3 would still position Cleveland to take Ward while securing extra draft capital.

Given the draft’s thin quarterback depth, the Browns must weigh their options carefully. Trading down mitigates the risk of a high pick while maximizing value—an approach that could set them up for both immediate and long-term success.

