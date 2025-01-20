NFL-bound Travis Hunter reveals his best Super Bowl-winning team and it's not Tom Brady's New England

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Amid his preparations for the draft, he revealed his favorite Super Bowl-winning team in the game's history. Much to fans' surprise, it's not the era when QB Tom Brady dominated the league and won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

On last week's episode of "The Travis Hunter Show," the two-way star stated that his favorite Super Bowl-winning team was the Baltimore Ravens when they won Super Bowl XLVII. The team featured several NFL legends that season, including Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

Travis Hunter said the 2012 Ravens team was stacked on both offense and defense. He also joked that they "cheated" in the Super Bowl because the lights at the Superdome in New Orleans went out for over 30 minutes, leading to the event being commemorated as the "Blackout Bowl."

"The Baltimore Ravens, I forgot what year that was when they played the 49ers bro," Hunter said. "They whooped us bro...They had everybody. They was cheating."

"What made them unstoppable? They had everybody. Defense was crazy! And then they had the special teams. Nah, they cheated bro. They turned the lights off in the stadium."

During the 2012 season, the Ravens finished 10-6 and topped the AFC North standings. In Super Bowl XLVII, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 to lift the Lombardi Trophy and cement their place in NFL history.

Travis Hunter makes thoughts clear on playing for the Dallas Cowboys

The rumor mill has been churning about Colorado coach Deion Sanders, following reports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reached out to Sanders about potentially replacing Mike McCarthy. Sanders was said to be "intrigued" by the offer, despite not finalizing an official interview.

Amid these rumors, Travis Hunter was asked about his thoughts on playing for the Cowboys. The two-way star stated that he has no objections, as his main priority is to make it to the NFL.

"I would love to go to the Cowboys," Hunter said. "Like I said before bro, any team that get me bro, I'll love to play there. My goal was to be the number one pick. Whatever team falls down to be and whatever team I fall to, go to, bro I'ma be happy."

"My goal was to get to the NFL, be the number one pick. Or however I got to the NFL, make sure I got to the NFL. Whatever team I go to, bro I'ma be so happy. Don't care!"

Many experts project Hunter to be the No. 1 overall pick, likely to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans in April. It will be interesting to see which team decides to bring in the two-way star and whether they allow him to continue playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

