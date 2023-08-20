NFL coach Ron Rivera "disappointed" by latest CFB conference realignments and the eventual Pac-12 collapse

Following the mass exodus of members a few weeks ago, the Pac-12 finds itself amid uncertainties with four teams left in the conference.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has expressed his disappointment at the current wave of college football expansion and realignment, which has placed the Pac-12 on the brink of a potential collapse.

He becomes the latest former college football player to criticize the happenings within the FBS landscape. The West Coast has arguably experienced the most impact of the realignments, and on Saturday, Ron Rivera expressed his discontent over the situation.

"I'm really disappointed," Rivera told Ben Standig of The Athletic. “My concern is West Coast football has lost its prominence, and the primary West Coast teams that helped bring a lot of prominence have left a lot of people high and dry. Imagine the outrage if that happened to the SEC or ACC."

Ron Rivera played for California, one of the four teams remaining in the Pac-12, from 1980-1984. Rivera received the All-American honor as a linebacker for the Golden Bears and was awarded the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1983.

How long will conference realignment shape college sports?

Conference realignment has been a recurring theme in collegiate athletics in the last couple of years, and it's likely to continue shaping the landscape for the foreseeable future. However, the frequency and scale of realignment may ebb and flow according to priorities.

Over the past year, conference realignment has significantly reshaped college sports. Long-standing traditions and rivalries, some with roots dating back over a century, are outrightly abandoned by universities in favor of financial considerations.

As long as monetary incentives, competitive considerations and the desire for better positioning persist, conference realignment will likely remain in discussions for years.

Will the Pac-12 survive?

This remains a question that continues to fill the air in college sports. The Pac-12 finds itself in a precarious position with its stature as a Power Five conference all but extinguished. However, its leadership is still working hard to keep the league alive.

According to reports, a lot of effort has been going on to expand the conference and ensure its survival. However, not all of the four remaining teams in the league are open to the idea of a rebuild. Cal and Stanford are currently seeking a move to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

All this continues to place some question marks on the possibility of having the Pac-12 in collegiate athletics beyond 2024.