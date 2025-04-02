NFL draft analyst slams the brakes on Shedeur Sanders to Browns predictions ahead of Colorado's pro day

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t worked out for professional teams since last college football season ended. The Colorado quarterback will showcase his abilities at the Buffaloes’ pro day on Friday. That could be when the Cleveland Browns decide whether to invest the No. 2 overall pick in him in the 2025 NFL draft.

ESPN's Peter Schrager appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday to offer his thoughts on Sanders’ draft stock.

"I like to wait until about two weeks beforehand when the pro days are done," Schrager said. "You know, Shedeur Sanders hasn't had his pro day yet. It's this week, it's April 4. And he hasn't had any private workouts with teams."

"If this guy is gonna be my second overall pick, he didn't throw at the combine, we might've met with him for 15 minutes, but I gotta get my hands on him."

Schrager said teams want to see Sanders in a workout setting and bring him into their facility to assess how he interacts. Sanders’ personality has been a topic of discussion leading up to the draft.

"You look at Cleveland's quarterback situation, finally they're ripping the band-aid off," Schrager said. "They're gonna pay Deshaun Watson. ... But, Kenny Pickett's the quarterback now. There's a lot of smoke around them making a play for (Atlanta Falcons passer Kirk) Cousins."

"But, I wouldn't open any doors and say that, 'Hey, just because they're done with Watson, it means it's Shedeur Sanders.'"

Schrager noted that Cleveland could instead pair Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett while rolling with Pickett, a former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick. The Browns could look for a quarterback later in the draft, with options such as Louisville’s Tyler Shough, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart or Texas’ Quinn Ewers.

"No one feels like they are so desperate right now to get Shedeur Sanders, but if he blows them away, that's an option they could do," Schrager said.

NFL analyst presents Shedeur Sanders-to-Browns scenario

NFL.com's Eric Edholm presented an interesting scenario in his latest mock draft. He has the Cleveland Browns selecting Abdul Carter at No. 2, then trading back into the first round to add Shedeur Sanders at No. 15.

"I don't know if this is exactly how it would go down, but the Browns could jump back into the first round — giving up high picked in Rounds 2 (No. 33 overall), 3 (No. 67) and 4 (No. 104) — to get the passer who best fits a Kevin Stefanski offense," Edholm said.

"Cleveland's coach wants a tough, smart, accurate pocket passer, and those are Sanders' best qualities."

Sanders has also been linked to the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

