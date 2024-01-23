Retired NFL legend and former Alabama QB Joe Namath has had a glorious career. During his collegiate playing days, the 1985 Pro Football Hall of Famer showcased his talent and skills for the Crimson Tide under legendary coach Bear Bryant.

Namath was a hot commodity in the college recruiting scene, as he had offers from programs like Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama and Notre Dame. However, after being rejected by Maryland for not meeting the college board scores requirements of the school, Broadway Joe joined Bryant and the Crimson Tide.

During a recent interview with Joe Buck, Namath gave a hilarious reason behind his decision to join Alabama where he was the QB from 1962 to 1964. He explained how the then offensive coordinator Howard Schnellenberger was at his home one day talking to his mother about Namath going to Alabama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

His mother handed him a $5 bill telling him to join Alabama University. And Joe Namath did what he was told because, apparently, he was a fan of the team's dark headgear back then.

"I was semi-shocked even getting there, Joe, first of all, folks, when I got home from school, there was a guy sitting in the living room talking to my mother. His name was Howard Schnellenberger, who happened to be the great football coach.

"And she said, Coach Schnellenberger he introduced himself to my mother while he said hello, Joe and all goes upstairs, and comes back down with a suitcase. That big you could put it underneath the seat of any airplane now. She gave me a $5 bill and said Take him. Honey, you go into college. Here you go in Alabama."

He concluded:

"And that was it. Oh, there was no I didn't visit the campus prior to anything. I didn't know Alabama football. I had watched them play Penn State and Liberty Bowl the year before. And I liked Alabama because they had dark headgear. I liked their look"

Also Read: CFB fans roast Alabama for their extravagant $288M facility that can’t save their dwindling roster: "Too bad there are no players left"

Joe Namath's college career

Eventually, the decision to join Bear Bryant and the Crimson Tide proved to be a successful one for Joe Namath. He led them to a 29-4 record during his three seasons of college football.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Namath also helped Alabama become the national champions in 1964 after compiling a 10-1 overall record. The former QB was then the first overall pick of the New York Jets in the AFL Draft when the NFL and AFL drafts were held separately.

He was also selected by the St.Louis Cardinals as their 12th overall pick in the NFL draft. However, Joe Namath joined the Jets and established himself as a legendary player after leading them to the Super Bowl III ring.

Read More: Will Alabama lose its recruiting pedigree post-Nick Saban era? A look at the Crimson Tide's future under Kalen DeBoer