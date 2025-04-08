NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders’ plummeting stock in Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft

Shedeur Sanders' chances of being a top draft pick are decreasing. A couple of months ago, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was considered to be a top three pick and maybe the No. 1 selection of the 2025 NFL draft. Now, a combination of things needs to happen for him to potentially break the top five.

Ad

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe gave his take on Sanders' falling stock on Tuesday's edition of "First Take."

"Somebody threw for more than 4,000 yards, somebody threw for almost 40 touchdowns ... I'm trying to figure out, is how a guy that hasn't played football in almost five months slides down the draft board," Sharpe said. "Look at the tape."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sharpe was reacting to a recent mock draft from ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Kiper has Sanders being the ninth pick, heading to the New Orleans Saints. Sharpe appears to disagree with that projection and listed numerous statistics related to Sanders' 2024 season in defense of the quarterback.

Ad

Trending

Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns during the 2024 season. He also had a pass completion rate of 74% and led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 season. This was their best season in 10 years and put the Buffaloes into a rare bowl game.

If draft picks were based on numbers alone, Sanders would be one of the top picks. However, the ever-changing quarterback market, paired with the needs of each NFL team, plays a far greater role.

Ad

The 2025 quarterback class is generally seen as weak, especially when compared to the 2024 class. There are realistically two top quarterbacks available: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Ward is likely to be the top pick, and with both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants needing a quarterback, Shedeur could be the second or third pick.

But the Giants picked up two experienced quarterbacks and the Browns may not want to pass on fellow Buffalo Travis Hunter if he is available. This would lead to Sanders falling down the board.

Ad

Could Shedeur Sanders succeed with the New Orleans Saints?

Mel Kiper Jr. projects that the New Orleans Saints may take Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 pick. To some, this may still be too high of a pick, but this could be the best-case scenario for the Sanders camp.

The Saints have had quarterback issues since Drew Brees retired. Currently, Dereck Carr is their starting quarterback.

Ad

New Orleans would be a good place for Sanders. With Carr as the starter, he likely would not be expected to play immediately. This would give him time to develop behind the experienced quarterback and somewhat reduce the pressure on him.

But if the Saints don't take him at No. 9, expect Shedeur Sanders to fall down the order and potentially be picked either late in the first round or early in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.