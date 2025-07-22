"Nick Saban would do it" - Colin Cowherd predicts ex-Alabama HC's NFL return with Arch Manning as QB for $5,150,000,000 AFC franchise 

After 17 seasons as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024. He started a new journey in the world of broadcasting. Last season, the seven-time national champion appeared as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay" show.

Over the past few weeks, the rumor mill has been churning about Saban potentially returning to the game as a coach. With over five decades of experience, he served both at the college football and NFL levels. On Monday, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the situation.

On his eponymous show, Cowherd highlighted how Saban could join the $5.15 billion-worth (as per Forbes) Cleveland Browns, if he decides to return to the world of coaching. He also highlighted how Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning fits into this equation.

"I think Saban looks around," Cowherd said (Timestamp- 27:33 onwards). "(Browns owner) Jimmy Haslam loves publicity. They're probably the worst team in the league. Arch Manning goes to Cleveland. Mannings know Saban. He coached in Cleveland before. They would be the most interesting team in the league. He would give him a five-year, $75 million deal. I think Nick would do it."

After his stint with Toledo, Saban joined the Browns as defensive coordinator on Bill Belichick's coaching staff back in 1991. He spent four seasons with them before joining the LSU Tigers, where he won his first national championship.

Before retiring, Saban led the Crimson Tide to a 12-2 record and an SEC title during the 2023 season. They brought in Kalen DeBoer as his replacement from Washington. During his debut, DeBoer could only muster an underwhelming 9-4 record last year, failing to qualify for the 12-team playoffs.

David Pollack does not believe Nick Saban will return to coaching

After Greg McElroy's initial report, the buzz around Saban's return to coaching has been growing. However, On3 Sports' David Pollack is on the other side of the spectrum.

On the "See Ball Get Ball" podcast, Pollack dismissed the idea that the seven-time national champ will leave his broadcasting job and take up coaching again.

"I think Nick would love to coach and would still be coaching if it was not for this era and how much uncertainty there was and how much rules are not really clearly defined and they don't know what they're doing a lot of times," Pollack said via On3.com. "...But I mean, everybody's got to hang it up at some point. He's not a young guy anymore."

With the 2025 season just a few weeks away, only time will tell if Saban decides to unretire from coaching.

