Nick Saban makes "greatest coach of all time" pick in fresh Alabama documentary ft. Jalen Hurts, DeVonte Smith and more

Many hail Nick Saban as the greatest college football coach of all time, but when he was asked, he named former Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant instead. Saban's answer was part of the “NOTHING BUT A WINNER” Alabama documentary, which will hit theatres on July 31.

The trailer of the same was released on Friday, and it featured some of the biggest figures associated with the Crimson Tide program. Apart from Saban, the documentary's trailer features former quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, former Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonte Smith, former Alabama cornerback Jeremiah Castille and others.

"Coach Bryant is the greatest coach of all time," Saban said in the trailer.

The documentary focuses on Alabama's rise as the greatest college football program in the country. It documents stories narrated by players who played under some of the greatest coaches like Nick Saban and Bear Bryant.

Comparing Nick Saban and Bear Bryant for the greatest coach of all time

The debate between Bear Bryant and Nick Saban is like a 1A-1B debate, where Alabama fans are happy either way, as both coaches made indelible marks in making the program the best in the country during their tenures.

Bryant coached Alabama from 1958 to 1982 and made it into a national powerhouse during a time when college football was largely regional. Bryant won six national championships and 13 SEC titles. However, his most notable contribution was pioneering the Alabama football program during the racially turbulent early 1970s, paving the way for African-American players in the South.

Meanwhile, Saban took over the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007 after winning the national championship with the LSU Tigers. He won six national titles in Tuscaloosa during his 17-season tenure.

Bryant was leading the Alabama program when the South was still struggling to gain respect in sports. Saban touched upon the new age of scholarship limits, playoff systems, NIL and transfer portal. He has produced more NFL Draft picks and All-Americans than any coach in history.

There's no picking one above the other. The two coached in different eras and added value in making Alabama a storied program in football.

