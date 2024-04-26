Nick Saban reacts to Miss Terry’s ‘favorite’ Terrion Arnold being picked by the Detroit Lions

After his retirement, former Alabama HC Nick Saban returned to cover this year's draft as a part of the College GameDay crew with ESPN. After a 17-season stint in Tuscaloosa, the 72-year-old is now venturing into other aspects of his life.

As a member of the ESPN College GameDay crew as an analyst for this year's draft, Saban had the opportunity to provide his insights on players and their 2024 NFL Draft selections. Amid this, he also witnessed his final draft class transitioning into the professional game.

Among all the Alabama players in this year's class, Alabama's CB Terrion Arnold is closest to the Saban family, especially to Nick Saban's wife Miss Terry. So when the Detroit Lions drafted Terrion Arnold as the 24th overall pick, the former Alabama HC had nothing but praise for the player.

"This guy is a special guy," Saban said. "He's got a great personality. Everybody loves him. He started the whole LANK thing you know. That all naysaysers know.

"And he sort of followed on to be the best player he could be, being a leader on the team. I mean this guy's Miss Terry's favorite, he comes to our house and plays rummikub. And he sat right beside me in the defensive meeting everyday."

Terrion Arnold began his collegiate journey as a redshirt freshman in 2021. During his debut season in 2022, he recorded 45 total tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Last season, he put up 63 total tackles and five interceptions, thus, helping the Crimson Tide lift the SEC trophy, before declaring for the NFL draft after playoff elimination.

Nick Saban's remarks on Bengals drafting Amarius Mims as 18th overall pick

After the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Georgia OT Amarius Mims in the first round, Nick Saban shared a few insights on Mims' potential for growth.

"This guy's got all the tools-he's got great size, he's got great power. But it makes you wonder, how did the guy only start 8 games? Like, in the SEC championship game he played only the first 15 plays of the game then's he's out.

"Takes himself out. I don't know what he injured, what he hurt, whatever. But you've got to be a little more consistent in your performance if you're going to be a great player and a starter in the National Football League."

