“Whoever is paid to color Nick Saban's hair needs to get fired” - CFB world drops hilarious reaction to former Alabama HC’s not-so-usual hairdo

Nick Saban made a memorable debut on ESPN's College GameDay during the 2024 NFL draft. While fans were excited to see Saban on the Detroit set alongside host Pat McAfee, Rece Davis, and other analysts, it was his unexpected hairdo that stole the spotlight.

Social media erupted with hilarious reactions to Saban's not-so-usual hair color, prompting witty comments and memes from college football enthusiasts. One user commented,

“Whoever is paid to color Nick Saban's hair needs to get fired yesterday”

Fans just couldn't get over Saban's bright hairdo.

"Nick Saban's hair is like a goddamn spotlight up there," tweeted @Wolffe104.

X user Erica Thomas (@etizzzzle) wanted to know who exactly colored the former Alabama HC's hair. She commented,

"Can I get the deets on Nick Saban’s hair colorist."

"Nick Saban’s hair is glowing," another fan @ScottNove said.

X user (@bennietheblade) chimed in with:

"I can smell the hair dye on Nick Saban’s head from my living room."

Despite the humorous distraction, Saban's appearance on College GameDay reaffirmed his loving connection to the world of football.

How was Nick Saban's first day on College GameDay?

The former Alabama head coach's debut on ESPN's College GameDay during the 2024 NFL Draft had CFB and NFL fans excited to hear his analysis.

Joined by host Rece Davis and fellow analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee, Nick Saban gave the football world a glimpse into his transition from coaching to broadcasting.

Reflecting on his new role, Saban said,

“I’m glad to be a part of a team. That was something that I thought I’d always miss. This is our crowd now, so I’m all with them.”

During the broadcast, Saban unfurled his expertise by unveiling his All-Defense Draft team, featuring edge rushers to defensive backs. Among his top picks were edge rushers Dallas Turner of Alabama and Laiatu Latu of UCLA.

