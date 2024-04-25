PHOTO: UCLA’s Laiatu Latu gives fans exciting sneak peek into stylish 2024 NFL draft day outfit

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu is leaving no stone unturned when getting ready for the 2024 NFL. Taking to Instagram, Latu gave a sneak peek to his fans into his draft day outfit.

Inspired by the athletic clothing brand Alo Yoga from America, Latu is set to rock a printed collared T-shirt with black joggers. He'll be carrying two caps with him—one white and one gray—while the black Alo bag will carry his other essentials. He captioned the post:

"NFL Draft day essentials"

The 6-foot-5-inch defensive end is a highly sought-after prospect in the NFL Draft; however, Latu doesn't believe that just football will cut it for him in life. At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Latu said:

"If football didn’t work out, especially after all of this, I’d love to get into firefighting and work my way up to chief."

Talking about playing in the NFL, the UCLA Bruins athlete said:

"I never let it get the best of me. I continuously worked out. I continuously got stronger. I continuously worked on my pass-rush moves. Really just locked in and never gave up on my dreams. I had dreams of being in this moment, being in the NFL, since (I was) a kid."

2024 NFL Draft ft. Laiatu Latu

Latu, UCLA’s first-ever recipient of both the Lombardi Award and the Ted Hendricks Award, is expected to turn heads in Detroit as one of the top prospects of the 2024 NFL draft.

He has had an impressive college career, particularly during the 2023 CFB season, when he recorded 13 sacks and 1.8 tackles (the most in the country).

His athleticism and ability to stop the offensive in its tracks created havoc in the backfield throughout 2023, catching the attention of NFL scouts, who predict him as a first-round pick.

Despite concerns about his injury history, including a past neck injury that led to his medical retirement from Washington in 2021, Latu has overcome his injury woes at UCLA, playing 25 games out of 26 in two years.

With teams reportedly split on Latu's medical evaluation, the draft night promises to be full of suspense as NFL franchises weigh the risks and rewards of selecting the talented defensive lineman.

